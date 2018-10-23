‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sami & EJ Reunite, Eric Reacts To Nicole’s Death

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that the aftermath of the explosion at the warehouse is going to be emotional and dramatic.

According to a recent report by She Knows Soaps, Days of our Lives fans can expect to see Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) and the man she believes to be her husband, EJ DiMera, reunite.

Although fans have not gotten full confirmation that the man is EJ, Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) told Eric that EJ was at the warehouse with “others,” and it seems that Sami found him in the nick of time. The mystery patient believed to be EJ was badly burned from the fire, and needs quick medical attention.

Sami will rush the man to the hospital, where he’ll be treated. However, Soap Dirt reports that the man will be so badly burned that Sami won’t be able to confirm it is EJ just be looking at him. It seems that the facial burns could be Days of our Lives‘ way of explaining an EJ DiMera recast. The soap has done similar things in the past with the character of Roman Brady and Philip Kiriakis.

In the latest #DAYS, Sami discovers the mystery patient!https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/JEItmdvMIB — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) October 23, 2018

Meanwhile, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) will get devastating news about the love of his life, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). It seems that after being trapped in the warehouse she has died in the explosion.

Eric will likely go off the deep end after losing the woman he wanted to spend his entire life with. He will also likely lash out at his step-brother, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) as it seems he’ll blame him for keeping he and Nicole apart.

Thankfully, Nicole’s daughter, Holly, is okay, and it seems that Eric may possibly raise the little girl now that she has no parents to look after her.

Elsewhere in Salem, Days of our Lives viewers will watch as Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) plead with Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) in hopes of getting her to get some treatment, believing that her split personality disorder may be returning, and that she could be putting herself, others, and her unborn child at risk.

Fans will also see Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) overhear his boyfriend, Will Horton (Chandler Massey) on the phone with Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) and become suspicious.

As many fans will remember, Will got his memory back and decided that he wanted to be with his former husband, Sonny. However, at that same time Paul suffered a devastated injury that left him paralyzed and Will believed he owed it to Paul to stick things out in their relationship.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.