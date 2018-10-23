MTV Won’t Fire Jenelle Evans From ‘Teen Mom 2’ Because Her Drama Is What Fuels Ratings, Reports ‘Radar’

Jenelle Evans' reality gig is secure.

Jenelle Evans’ job with MTV is completely secure, despite a shocking encounter between her and her husband David Eason at their home in North Carolina last week.

Following a hysterical call from Evans to police, during which the mother of three claimed to have been pinned down by her husband and possibly suffered a broken collarbone, a Radar Online insider has confirmed she is not at risk of being fired from Teen Mom 2.

“MTV loves the drama of Jenelle,” an insider explained. “The visceral reaction people have against her drives crazy ratings.”

According to the report, Evans’ life drama is the only drama fans tune in to see on Teen Mom 2 and is also the alleged reason MTV didn’t fire her after she pulled a gun out during filming on Season 8 earlier this year.

As fans of the reality series well know, Evans’ husband David Eason was promptly removed from Teen Mom 2 earlier this year after he was caught going on a shocking rant against the LGBT community. Since then, Evans has been filming scenes for Season 9 with her mother Barbara Evans and her kids.

While Evans has certainly brought a ton of controversy to the series to both herself and with the men she’s been with, MTV doesn’t want to get rid of her and fears that if they did, the ratings may slip as they did with Teen Mom OG after Farrah Abraham’s exit.

“They’re worried that Bristol isn’t going to bring the drama Farrah did so they won’t lose Jenelle,” the insider explained.

After Jenelle Evans claimed David Eason may have broken her collarbone during her 911 call earlier this month, Eason shared the photo above with his fans and followers on Instagram, insisting that he and Evans, who was wearing a turtleneck, had never been happier.

Days after Evans’ terrifying 911 call was made public, a source told Hollywood Life that her Teen Mom 2 co-star Kailyn Lowry was concerned.

“Kailyn hopes that Jenelle’s 911 tape being released will force her to get out of a horrible situation. She thinks having this go public might help her to escape,” a source close to the reality star explained. “It’s no secret that Kailyn can’t stand Jenelle, but she’s still very worried about her and her poor innocent kids.”

To see more of Jenelle Evans, don’t miss the ninth season of Teen Mom 2, which is expected to premiere on MTV later this year or early next year.