Julia Roberts & Gwyneth Paltrow Feuding Over Chris Martin, Per ‘Radar’

Longtime friends Julia Roberts and Gwyneth Paltrow have apparently had a falling out over Paltrow’s ex-husband Chris Martin.

Paltrow is reportedly upset that Roberts missed her wedding to producer Brad Falchuk, instead choosing to spend time with Martin and his new girlfriend, Fifty Shades of Grey actress Dakota Johnson per Radar Online.

“Julia was at Gwyneth’s engagement party but missed her wedding and then showed up at the party Chris and Dakota were throwing instead,” alleged a source close to the actress to Radar.

Radar reported that Roberts was one of the celebrity guests at the couple’s party to celebrate Johnson’s 29th birthday.

Paltrow is allegedly angry that Roberts has “taken sides” against her with Martin, per Radar.

“Gwyneth and Chris stayed friendly after their divorce but things have changed and it’s been difficult for their mutual pals to stay friends with them both,” alleged the Radar source.

“Gwyneth isn’t Dakota’s biggest fan and Brad [Falchuk] didn’t want Chris at their wedding celebrations, so Gwyneth isn’t happy to see Julia hanging out with her ex,” reported Radar.

Much was made in the media about Paltrow’s “conscious uncoupling” from Martin after their 11-year marriage came to an end and their friendly relationship for the sake of their two children Apple and Moses.

Neither Paltrow nor Roberts has commented on a falling out of their friendship.

Julia Roberts, who recently announced that she would not be starring in any further romantic comedies, will next be seen in the heartbreaking film Ben is Back which will hit theaters December 7.

Paltrow recently spoke with Glamour UK for their inaugural digital issue about the future of her lifestyle brand Goop and if she believed that her daughter Apple would someday work as an intern for her company.

“That would be great!” Paltrow said in the interview. “She has her finger on the pulse.”

“She really is my focus group; I am always asking her opinion about this or that,” the star added. “She represents that Gen Z generation. I don’t know half the things she talks about, but I try to keep up with her!”

In January, Paltrow and Falchuk announced their engagement on the cover of Goop Magazine‘s Sex & Love issue after dating for over three years. They tied the knot in September of this year.

“I’m excited about everything!” she told People Magazine. “I’ve never had a wedding before. [Paltrow and ex-husband Chris Martin eloped in 2003.] So even though I’m 45, I sort of feel like a 21-year-old.”