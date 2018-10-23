Mega Millions Drawing For $1.6 Billion — Date And Time Of Next Drawing, Odds Of Winning, Payout Amount

Do you know when you may be the next ultimate winner?

Mega Millions mania has taken over the country — and it’s not had to see why. On Tuesday night, the historically large jackpot of $1.6 billion could very well be yours, if you have your tickets in hand and match all five winning numbers — along with the Mega Ball. While it’s possible to check the winning numbers at any time after they are announced, serious lottery fans may wish to know the numbers as soon as they are publicly available.

Right now, the lottery winnings that are up for grabs are absolutely insane. The Powerball jackpot is up to $620 million for its next drawing, which takes place on Wednesday night. Combine that with the $1.6 billion payout in the Mega Millions, and that adds up to a whopping $2.2 billion. Such a princely sum could make the lives of many people much easier.

The $1.6 billion is the biggest Mega Millions jackpot in history — and it is a drawing that has been causing long lines at stores selling tickets. Very little time remains to purchase a ticket, as the drawing will be held later this evening.

Are you going to be the lucky one? Do you even live in a location that is considered to be lucky?

Could tonight be your lucky night? The #MegaMillions jackpot is up to $1.6 BILLION!! pic.twitter.com/rkxza9JgbM — Mega Millions (@MegaMillionsUS) October 23, 2018

With the jackpot reaching the stratospheric amount that it is currently at, the money that could actually be taken home isn’t as “little” as some people may think.

Those who play the lottery know that taxes are going to be taken out of your winnings — and that you won’t actually get the full amount advertised as up for grabs. Still, with a number like $1.6 billion staring you in the face, there is a lot of money to be won. NBC News reveals the take-home lump sum after taxes would be $904.4 million, supposing that there was just a single winner.

As the Mega Millions drawing inches ever closer, a frenzy of ticket sales are expected. Here are some vital pieces of information that you need to know if you’re one of those hoping to make that $1.6 billion jackpot yours.

Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2018

Tuesday, October 22, 2018 Time: 11 p.m. ET

11 p.m. ET Odds of winning jackpot: 1 in 302 million

1 in 302 million Lump sum payout after taxes, in the case of a single jackpot winner: $904.4 million

The old saying is true — you cannot win the lottery if you don’t play. Many people don’t find it necessary to ever play the lottery, claiming that it is just a waste of money — but a lot of people have changed their minds this week.