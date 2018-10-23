Mega Millions Drawing For $1.6 Billion – Date And Time Of Next Drawing, Odds Of Winning, Payout Amont

Do you know when you may be the next ultimate winner?

Mega Millions mania has taken over the country and it’s kind of easy to understand why that has happened. On Tuesday night, the insanely large $1.6 billion could very well be yours if you have your tickets in hand and match all five winning numbers along with the Mega Ball. You could always find out later if you’re the winner or not, but here is the exact time you could tune in to see if you won and just how much could be coming your way.

Right now, the lottery winnings that are up for grabs are absolutely insane when you actually sit back and think about it. The Powerball is up to $620 million for its next drawing which takes place on Wednesday night. Combine that with the $1.6 billion in the Mega Millions and that adds up to a whopping $2.2 billion that could make the lives of many people much easier.

The $1.6 billion is the biggest Mega Millions jackpot in history and it is one that has been causing long lines at stores selling tickets. At the time of this writing, you really don’t have a lot of time left to get yours as in less than 12 hours, the drawing will be held.

Are you going to be the lucky one? Do you even live in a location that is considered to be lucky?

Could tonight be your lucky night? The #MegaMillions jackpot is up to $1.6 BILLION!! pic.twitter.com/rkxza9JgbM — Mega Millions (@MegaMillionsUS) October 23, 2018

With the jackpot reaching the stratospheric amount that it is currently at, the money that could actually be taken home isn’t as “little” as some people may think.

Those who play the lottery know that taxes are going to be taken out of your winnings and you won’t actually get the full amount up for grabs. Still, with a number like $1.6 billion staring you in the face, there is a lot of money to be won and MSNBC reveals the take-home lump sum after taxes would be $904.4 million.

That is if there is just one winning ticket sold for tonight’s Mega Millions drawing.

As the Mega Millions drawing inches ever closer, you don’t have much time left to pick up your tickets. Here are some important things you need to know if you’re one of those hoping to make that $1.6 billion jackpot yours.

Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2018

Tuesday, October 22, 2018 Time: 11 p.m. ET

11 p.m. ET Odds of winning jackpot: 1 in 302 million

1 in 302 million Lump sum payout: $904.4 million

The old saying is true that you absolutely cannot win the lottery if you don’t play. Many people don’t find it necessary to ever play and think it is just a waste of money, but a lot of people have changed their minds this week. With the Mega Millions a $1.6 billion, your chances of winning the jackpot are still very small, but it certainly wouldn’t hurt to see if that close to $1 billion payout may come home with you on Tuesday night.