Caitlyn Jenner Halloween Costume Pulled After Backlash From Transgender Charities

Recently, eBay pulled a Caitlyn Jenner Halloween costume from its site after experiencing backlash from several transgender charities.

According to an Entertainment Tonight report, the group Stonewall opposed the costume for “reducing a marginalized group to the butt of a joke.” Stonewall also noted that “This is a reminder of how much is left to do to combat the abuse trans people face every day.”

Jenner, who won the men’s decathlon gold medal in the 1976 Olympics, came out as transgender in 2015 about a year after he divorced his wife Kris Jenner. The costume named “I Am Cait” featured an Olympic outfit similar to the one Jenner wore during the 1976 Olympics along with a long-haired wig that looks similar to Jenner’s hair today.

When it pulled the costume, an eBay spokesperson said, “This item is absolutely not permitted, and the seller will be contacted directly.”

In 2015, a different Jenner-based costume also made headlines, and many retailers took it off of their shelves after an online petition urged companies to stop selling the getup. That costume featured a beige bustier and a wig that looked similar to Caitlyn Jenner’s 2015 Vanity Fair cover.

The Daily Mail reported that 68-year-old Jenner had a full sex reassignment surgery in 2017.

Dr. Jane Hamlin, president of the Beaumont Society, a group that supports the transgender community said, “The transgender community has been getting quite a battering in the media recently because we would like to have autonomy over our own identities.”

As though the transgender community isn’t under assault enough, this “I Am Cait” Halloween costume is for sale on Amazon. pic.twitter.com/ccZPqU5ad3 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 23, 2018

Recently, Inquisitr reported that Jenner called out President Donald Trump over a recent policy his administration is considering. The details of the new plan were leaked in a memo from the Department of Health and Human Services. In the memo, the department detailed plans to create a gender policy that used sex assigned at birth by genitalia for Title IX and other federally-funded programs.

Although Jenner said she voted for Donald Trump in 2016, she’s reversed her stance since watching him in office. Of the possible new policy, Jenner said, “The Trump administration has ferociously attacked my community again. Just as an FYI Mr. President— the military is the single largest employer of trans people in the world. This leaked memo is an unacceptable attack on my community. We will not be erased!”

While eBay pulled the “I am Cait” costume, at the time of publication, the costume was still available on Amazon. Plus, other sellers had a similar outfit listed with a slightly different name. There’s no word from Amazon on if they plan to remove the Halloween offering from the site.