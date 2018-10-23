Mariah Carey To Join ‘The Voice’ As An Advisor

Guess who is back. Mariah Carey is returning to television as an adviser on The Voice, according to ET. The 48-year-old singer is making her television return just five years after her controversial appearance as a judge on American Idol.

Carey will appear as an adviser on fellow Idol alum Jennifer Hudson’s team during Knockout Rounds, where a pair of artists are selected to sing to decide who moves on to the next round.

Carey famously had a miserable experience on American Idol, where she appeared with fellow judge Nicki Minaj. The two publicly feuded during the show’s run. According to witness reports, the two resorted to dropping f-bombs, Twitter wars, and an alleged gun threat. Carey called judging on American Idol the “worst experience” of her life.

It seems as though Carey is ready to make another go at television, however. The singer appeared on Tuesday’s Today show to talk about her filming experience.

“The sessions with the contestants, some of them have completely blown me away. It’s like a humbling experience to be around all the raw talent,” she told the hosts.

She also told cameras that she thought it was important to get inspiration from new talent in the music world since it is easy to get caught up in her own universe.

“I’m not saying that you get jaded being in the industry or doing your own music and really being caught up in your own world, but maybe a little bit,” she said. “And it’s nice to see other people and what they’re doing and what they’re working with and what they’re bringing to the table in terms of their contributions as artists. So I really enjoyed it.”

The Today show exclusively revealed the news on their show and Twitter account on Tuesday.

We can exclusively reveal that @MariahCarey will be the key advisor on @nbcthevoice this season! pic.twitter.com/job2O2mggI — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 23, 2018

Carey also announced this week that she is hitting the road in 2019 for a 22 city tour across the United States. The tour supports her 15th studio album release Caution, which comes out November 16. The album features the songs “The Distance,” “With You,” and “GTFO.” The tour, which is called the Caution World Tour, starts in Dallas on February 27 and winds down in Bethlehem Pennsylvania on April 6, 2019.

Carey called the Caution World Tour her most “intimate” yet, and promised to perform new songs as well as old favorites. She announced that tickets for the tour go on pre-sale starting Tuesday, with public sale starting October 26.