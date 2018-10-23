The Weeknd Narrowly Avoids Injury From Falling Stage Equipment At Mexico City Concert

The shocking moment The Weeknd almost got hit by stage equipment during a concert in Mexico City on Sunday was caught on camera.

The singer narrowly avoided a potentially dangerous injury when a piece of stage equipment fell from the ceiling just inches away from him, as reported by People. The whole thing was recorded and posted to the 28-year-old’s Instagram stories. The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, seemed completely undisturbed by what could have been a very tragic situation and carried on with his performance, proving why he is one of the biggest pop stars in the world. At the time of the incident, he was singing his hit tune “Party Monster” from his 2016 record Starboy.

Difficulties during the show would have been expected, as the “Earned It” hitmaker was performing during a rainstorm. Even though he didn’t even flinch during the incident, he then posted the video on his Instagram stories and captioned it with a terrified frown emoji. Sunday’s concert was his second night performing in Mexico City, as he took to the stage again on Monday night. He is currently touring around the world and is set to perform his last show on November 23 in Abu Dhabi.

The Weeknd Narrowly Avoids Being Hit by Falling Object from Stage: The Weeknd avoided near disaster when an unsecured object fell from the top of a stage and landed just feet away from the singer. Abel posted a clip from his performance in Mexico City Sunday night that shows a… pic.twitter.com/0Niacpqqhk — – (@COUPSLEADER) October 23, 2018

The Grammy Award winner is most likely missing his girlfriend, model Bella Hadid, with whom he was celebrating two weeks ago on October 9 when she turned 22. He shared several pictures of the two of them on Instagram to mark the occasion, alongside the caption “happy birthday Angel” followed by black-and-red heart emojis. A series of photos showed the couple sharing an adorable kiss, while another showed the two of them cuddling as they sat courtside at a basketball game. In another snap, the birthday girl was seen planting a kiss on his cheek at a restaurant, and the following one showed the pair holding up microphones for what seemed like a super fun karaoke session. The final picture showed The Weeknd standing over Bella as she sat submerged in a bathtub full of rose petals.

The couple had been together for a year and a half before splitting up in November 2016. Back then, a source told People magazine that “their schedules have been too hard to coordinate and he is focusing on finishing and promoting his album.” He then dated Selena Gomez for a few months before the two broke up, and Abel and Bella were linked once again after being spotted hanging out together at Poppy nightclub’s Coachella pop-up in the fall last year.