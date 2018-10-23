‘Playboy’ Model Marisa Papen Under Fire After Nude Photoshoot In Turkey’s Hagia Sophia Mosque

Playboy model Marisa Papen made headlines when she was arrested for posing naked at the Karnak Temple Complex near the Egyptian city of Luxor. Now, she’s under fire again for posing in a burka inside the Hagia Sophia mosque in Turkey and lifting up the burka to reveal that she had nothing on underneath, reports The Sun.

The Belgian model has posed naked in various sites around the world, calling herself a “free-spirited and wild-hearted expressionist.” She has caused many uproars due to her penchant for posing nude in public places, including criticism from religious communities after doing a nude photoshoot in front of the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem, Israel, considered an important and incredibly sacred space in Judaism.

Marisa and Australian photographer Jesse Walker flew to Istanbul, Turkey, to shoot some photos for his label ENKI Eyewear. They entered the former Byzantine cathedral and Ottoman mosque with the intention of trying to sneak in a photo of her revealing her genital area.

Marisa described the experience, writes The Sun.

“Unlike Egypt, we did not have a solid plan this time. No preparation at all, but endless imagination and a pretty strong foundation.”

Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock

She added, “After waiting in a long queue to enter, we were caught off guard with the amount of security cameras there. They literally have every square centimeter covered. We decided to wait for a guided group and while the guide was telling his story and everyone was paying attention, it was game-time.”

Jesse also commented on the photoshoot.

“It was all done very spontaneously. Inside the mosque, we were hidden in plain sight. There is also a serene calmness inside which helped everything unfold the way it was supposed to. We even went back for a second time the next day because we were not happy with the initial shots.”

In addition to the shot of Marisa inside the mosque, Jesse also took photos of her posing naked on a rooftop that overlooked the mosque.

Despite being interrogated by local police and followed by armed guards during the duration of their stay, the pair reported that the experience was worth the risk and they were able to leave the country safely.

Marisa compared the photoshoot to a James Bond movie.

“Jesse and I like to think of ourselves as a modern day Bonnie and Clyde on a James Bond mission, loving every minute for the danger that continuously presents itself to us.”

Jesse added, “It can be extremely testing mentally, physically and also between us, but It is always a real adventure.”