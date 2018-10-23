Jamie Dornan Talks About Wife Amelia Warner’s Third Pregnancy On ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan is going to be a father for the third time, and he discussed his take on parenthood and marriage to wife Amelia Warner when the actor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The star of the new film A Private War was thrilled with his expanding family.

“I wouldn’t think of you as a guy who would just be knocking out kids like that,” said host Jimmy Kimmel, a father of four: Kevin, Katie, Jane, and William.

“Not that I think you couldn’t do it; I definitely know for sure that you can,” applauded Kimmel.

“Do you think it’s a good idea?” Dornan asked the talk show host.

He then quipped, “Part of me feels like [I need] to put a cork in it after this. But then alternatively, I feel like we make really great kids.”

“I may just—if my wife’s willing—do it until we can’t do it anymore. It’s all up to her. I just do the fun bit.”

Kimmel joked that one child was life-changing and when you moved to two kids, you feel at least they could “entertain each other.” But when you start getting up there in numbers, you feel as if you could take on 10 children and it would all be the same.

Dornan revealed that when Warner was pregnant with the couple’s first two children, he was at the mercy of the backbreaking filming schedule of the trilogy of Fifty Shades of Grey.

He explained that his first daughter was born in Canada, and filming for Fifty Shades of Grey began only three days after the baby was born.

When their second child was born, Dornan only had 10 days off before beginning to film Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed, both of which were shot back to back.

Dornan also revealed that he was proud of himself that despite his film schedule he never missed the birth of one of his children and he is thankful that his current workload will allow him for a few months off to enjoy baby number three.

The actor’s latest film A Private War will hit theaters on November 16. The film is about one of the most celebrated war correspondents of our time, Marie Colvin, who was driven to the frontline of conflicts across the globe to give voice to the voiceless.

Jimmy Kimmel recently spent a week in Brooklyn, New York, honoring his hometown with a series of shows filmed at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.