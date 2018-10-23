Jamal Khashoggi’s Body Parts Have Reportedly Been Found

Anonymous sources say the Saudi journalist was 'cut up' and his face was 'disfigured.'

Jamal Khashoggi’s body parts have been found, unidentified sources tell Sky News Australia.

It is unclear, as of this writing, what possible connection to Khashoggi, his alleged murder, the Saudis, or the Turkish Consulate these sources might have. It is also unclear how many there are.

Nevertheless, the sources all claim that the remains of the Saudi journalist have been found – specifically, they claim that the remains were found in the garden of the Saudi consul general’s home. The sources claim that Mr. Khashoggi’s body was “cut up” and that his face was “disfigured.”

If the sources’ claims are true, then they are in line with the Turkish government’s claim that Khashoggi was tortured – including having his fingers cut off with a bone saw while still alive – and then killed. Specifically, Turkey claims that Khashoggi was murdered by a Saudi hit squad on orders from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Jamal Khashoggi was a Saudi Arabian journalist who had been living in self-imposed exile in the United States. Long a critic of the Saudi regime and, specifically, its policies of suppressing journalists, Khashoggi was last seen alive in early October going into the Saudi Consulate’s office in Istanbul. He never came out.

The Turkish government also claims to have video evidence of Khashoggi’s alleged killers, as well as gruesome audio evidence of his torture and murder. As of this writing, that purported audio file has not been released.

The Saudi Arabian government, for its part, claims that the journalist died after getting into a “fistfight” with Saudis who happened to be at the consulate that day. As reported at the time by Sky News Australia, earlier this week the Saudis claimed that Khashoggi, who had gone into the consulate for personal paperwork, got into a “discussion” with the other men that “did not go as required and developed in a negative way, leading to a fight and a quarrel.”

“The brawl aggravated to lead to his death and their attempt to conceal and cover what happened.”

Sky News Istanbul correspondent Alex Crawford said that the opinion among foreign journalists working in Turkey is that the Saudis were “backed into a corner” over Khashoggi’s death and that they were forced to come up with an explanation.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan isn’t buying the Saudis’ explanation.

“Why has the body of someone who was officially said to be killed not been found yet?”

Donald Trump, however, has said that he finds the official Saudi explanation “credible.”