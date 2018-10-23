Meghan Markle Wore These Beautiful Wedding Gifts From The Queen & Prince Charles During Visit To Fiji

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue their royal tour, the duchess was seen once again wearing jewelry believed to have been given to her on the occasion of her wedding to Prince Harry – one from Prince Charles and the other from the queen herself. As she and Harry arrived to Fiji’s Nausori Airport Tuesday, People reported that the duke and duchess looked quite glamorous in spite of windy conditions. They walked the red carpet that was waiting for them and were good sports about the weather.

For their arrival, Meghan wore a long-sleeved dress that was designed by Australian fashion line Zimmerman. Accessorizing her outfit was a matching fascinator hat by Stephen Jones and a black clutch by Kaya Anna that matched her black heels. On her left arm, the Duchess of Sussex wore a dainty tennis bracelet believed to have been a wedding gift from her new father-in-law, Prince Charles. With her hair tucked behind her right ear, royal watchers could also see her earrings — pearl and diamond drop earrings believed to have been a wedding gift from Queen Elizabeth. Meghan was also seen wearing the tennis bracelet the night before her May wedding and at the Buckingham Palace reception for Prince Charles’ 70th birthday celebration according to Hello!. She was first seen wearing the earrings from the queen when they traveled to Chester together in June and wore them again at the WellChild Awards she attended with Prince Harry in September.

After arriving in Fiji yesterday the duke and duchess met the country’s president, Jioji Konrote and attended a welcome ceremony called a Veirqaraqaravi Vakavanua in Albert Park and then a reception where Meghan wore a stunning blue cape Safiyaa gown in “Fiji blue” as a tribute to her host country according to Elle. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip visited Fiji in 1953 and attended a very similar Veirqaraqaravi Vakavanua following their arrival. The ceremony includes dancing performances, the presentation of the Tabua (a massive whale’s tooth presented to Fiji’s distinguished guests), and a Kava ceremony where Prince Harry sampled the non-alcoholic kava beverage.

The royal couple is expected to visit Tonga soon, where the Zika virus, which is spread by mosquitoes, has been detected. Because of the risk of exposure of the expectant Meghan to the virus that can cause birth defects in unborn children, they have reportedly received medical advice on how best to minimize her risks.