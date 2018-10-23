Olivia Culpo Looks Flawlessly Glamorous Ahead Of The InStyle Awards

Model Olivia Culpo attended the fourth annual InStyle Awards in Los Angeles on Monday and took to Instagram to post a photo of herself completely glammed up before the event.

According to InStyle, the event gathered together some of Hollywood’s most fashionable celebrities, spotlighting nine men and women from the film and fashion industries. The honorees included Julia Roberts for the category of Style Icon, Clare Waight Keller for Fashion Designer of the Year, Jeff Goldblum for Man of Style, Elizabeth Stewart for Stylist of the Year, Karla Welch for Voice of Style, Chris McMillan for Hairstylist of the Year, James Kaliardos for Makeup Artist of the Year, and Constance Wu for Bada** Woman.

The photo that Culpo posted on Instagram features her head and upper torso as she poses outside of a brick building. She’s wearing a white, tight open-shoulder top and a variety of silver bling in the form of bracelets, earrings, and rings. Her long, straight brown hair is parted down the middle and hangs down her back and her nails are painted a simple white. Her makeup gives her a glamorous and sophisticated air, featuring bright-red lips, thick, dark lashes, and perfectly manicured eyebrows.

The 26-year-old former beauty queen captioned the snap, “Glam tonight for #InStyleAwards @instylemagazine,” and tagged her location in Los Angeles, California.

Culpo’s 3.3 million followers went crazy for the photo, leaving comments expressing how beautiful she looked and included a myriad of heart and heart-eyed emojis. A fan even told her that she looked “magical.”

Other followers left comments including, “That lip color is amazing on you!” and “In looooove with this shot!”

The model-turned-actress has been keeping busy this past week. On Sunday, she returned to L.A. from Las Vegas where she attended the three-day JBL Music Fest at Caesars Palace. She also hosted JBL Live! with Ellie Goulding and Tinie Tempah at the Vegas Brooklyn Bowl on Thursday.

Culpo posted numerous photos from her trip, including one particularly alluring snap in which she’s standing on an escalator in a sheer, skin-tight black mini dress that reveals her high-waisted black underwear underneath. She paired the outfit with sexy silver heels and a silver clutch.

Another photo featured her wearing a glittery pink dress with an open neckline down to her bellybutton while eating cake pops at a restaurant. She jokingly captioned the photo, “What happens in Vegas…goes straight to your a**.”

The model is currently dating NFL player Danny Amendola, 32, having rekindled their relationship in March after breaking up following two years of dating.