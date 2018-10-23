Nene Leakes Cleans Her Closet In Silk, Cleavage-Flaunting Robe, Talks About Her Husband’s Battle With Cancer

Television personality Nene Leakes posted a sexy selfie on Instagram on Tuesday in celebration of finally finishing cleaning out her closet.

The picture features the Real Housewives of Atlanta star in front of a very well-organized closet wearing a cream, silk robe with lace sleeves. As she smiles demurely for the camera, she has one hand playing with her straight, blonde hair. Her skin is flawless and her makeup looks glamorous, with her eyes lined in black and her eyelids painted with a gold eyeshadow. Her followers also get a tease of the top of her cleavage with the robe opened slightly at her chest.

Leakes captioned the photo, “Stayed up late tonight to finish cleaning my closet up! It has taken 4 days. seriously a complete disorganized mess #lifeofnene #backbeautifulagain.” Her 2.7 million followers left comments calling the actress “stunning” and “beautiful,” with some commiserating about how hard it can be to get the motivation to clean while others expressed their admiration at her strength.

One follower wrote, “Gurl you are FOREVER cleaning that closet! Love you boo!,” and another commented, “I’m really enjoying your page. You seem to be in such a great place. Thanks for sharing.”

This past weekend the reality star opened up on Instagram about her husband Gregg Leakes’s battle with cancer and how his diagnosis changed their marriage, reports Essence.

“CANCER! I know many of you can relate and understand! This word will never be easy to hear for me! It changed my life in so many ways. You change as a person — from the way you think to the way you eat! My marriage changed tremendously! The way i look at people around me and my approach for my family future. With all this change happening, I’ve felt lost and alone not to mention the roller coaster of feelings my hubby Gregg has had! He’s Definitely felt isolated from the rest of the world, mad, sad, depressed and left with asking why me! BUT GOD….”

In June, Leakes shared the news of her husband’s diagnosis with the public, commenting, “The fight begins.” She has also updated her fans along the way, telling them that she and Gregg had started trying to eat more alkaline-based foods, giving updates on his health, and commenting on the surgery he underwent in September.

Leakes has also revealed that praying and leaning on her faith during the past few months has helped her get through the hard times and stay strong.