Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Walk The Red Carpet In Fiji

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a red carpet arrival during their pitstop in the Pacific.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got the royal treatment when they arrived in Fiji for a three-day visit, and their glamorous greeting was reminiscent of Markle’s days as a Hollywood star. The newlywed Duke and Duchess of Sussex were greeted with a red carpet when they arrived at Nausori Airport in Suva on a charter flight from Australia on a windy Tuesday.

For her arrival, the 37-year-old Markle wore a white long-sleeved Zimmermann dress and a matching fascinator by Stephen Jones, accessorized with a black Kaya Anan clutch, pearl earrings, and a bracelet given to her by her father-in-law and Queen Elizabeth, according to People. Prince Harry, who was dressed in a simple grey suit, wore three medals on his jacket.

The high winds and light rain during the couple’s arrival caused the red walkway to blow around and had mom-to-be Meghan holding onto her hat. Metro reports that Meghan Markle waited under umbrellas as panicked officials tried to keep the carpet from blowing away. The duchess was also given a bouquet of flowers as the two met Fiji’s Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama and his wife Maria while royal family fans cheered from the sidelines. The celebratory welcome mirrored a greeting the queen and the Duke of Edinburgh had during their Commonwealth tour in 1953.

The royal couple also observed an official salute before the duke was invited to inspect the guard of honor. And during a celebratory show to welcome the royal couple, Prince Harry sipped on a kava drink, which is used to treat anxiety and stress in some countries, the BBC reports.

Of course, during this tour, all eyes are on Meghan Markle, who announced her pregnancy just before the couple embarked on their tour. Many royal watchers have expressed concern over Duchess Meghan’s travel schedule out of fears of the Zika virus risk as she visits Fiji and other countries.

The duke and duchess are staying at the Grand Pacific Hotel during their time in Fiji, which is also the same hotel that Harry’s grandmother the queen also stayed in during her visit to the county 65 years ago. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex later appeared on the balcony of the hotel and waved to fans standing outside, just as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip did six decades ago, per People.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 16-day tour is set to include a whirlwind of stops in New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga.