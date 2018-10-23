‘Price Is Right’ Host Bob Barker Hospitalized

Iconic television host Bob Barker was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, for back pain on Monday, October 22. The Price is Right icon is reportedly awake, alert, and resting comfortably after being hospitalized, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“He’s awake and alert,” said Barker’s representative to the news and media outlet. “[He’s] resting comfortably.”

Earlier in October, Barker’s rep revealed to Entertainment Tonight that the legendary television host was resting after first responders went to his Hollywood Hills home for a non-emergency back problem.

The hospital visit of October 23 was related to Barker’s ongoing back issues confirmed his representative. The 94-year-old former host of The Price is Right was taken to the hospital after emergency medical personnel were called to his Hollywood home around 1 p.m. on Monday.

At the time of his transport, The Hollywood Reporter explained that the Los Angeles Fire Department would not confirm Barker was the patient, only that a 94-year-old patient from an address believed to be his was taken to the hospital with “non-life threatening” injuries.

“He was in the hospital for a day or two and [then came home],” his rep noted to ET of Barker’s last back issue. Since being in the hospital in early October, Barker continued to experience discomfort and was taken back to the hospital for the aforementioned issue once again.

“It’s painful [and] difficult for him to get into a car,” Barker’s rep explained. “The easier way — the more prudent way to transport him — was by ambulance.”

TMZ posted photos of Barker being loaded into an ambulance.

Barker hosted The Price is Right from 1972 to 2007, coining the legendary game show phrase, “Come on down.” Barker took over the role of executive producer for the show in 1988, following the death of the original executive producer, Frank Wayne.

Ex-'Price is Right' Host Bob Barker Rushed to the Hospital https://t.co/NmIQlnDHjw — TMZ (@TMZ) October 22, 2018

During his run as EP, Barker created several pricing games and prohibited the use of foreign cars and animal-based products as prizes.

Barker also hosted the game show Truth or Consequences from 1956 to 1974. On the show, people had to answer a trivia question correctly before “Beulah the Buzzer” was sounded. If the contestant did not complete the “Truth” portion, there were “Consequences,” usually zany and embarrassing stunts.

In a 50-year career on television, he was also known for hosting the Miss Universe and Miss USA pageants from 1967 to 1987.

Barker has long been involved in animal rights issues across the country, always reminding Price is Right viewers to “have your pets spayed or neutered” during his sign off.

In September 2018, The Price Is Right marked its 47th consecutive year on the air. It is the longest-running game show of all time in North America.

Drew Carey was made host of The Price is Right in 2007.