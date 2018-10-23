Lisa Rinna Calls Out Lisa Vanderpump On Twitter, Reveals She Hasn’t Filmed ‘RHOBH’ Season 9 For ‘6 Weeks’

Lisa Rinna is taking aim at Lisa Vanderpump.

According to an October 22 report from Reality Blurb, Rinna shared a message with her fans and followers on the social media platform in which she called Vanderpump out for failing to show up for “work” on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 for over six weeks.

“Why hasn’t LVP filmed with us for over 6 weeks? I have no beef with her. Who does that? Who doesn’t show up for work?” Rinna wrote in her now-deleted tweet.

While Vanderpump began filming a full-time role on the show when production first began over the summer, she has not been spotted publicly with her co-stars since attending Denise Richards’ wedding in Malibu, California, on September 8.

Following the wedding, the women of the show, including Vanderpump, were together to shoot a group cast photo for Season 9. However, as fans have surely heard, Vanderpump refused to come out of her dressing room and take the picture with her co-stars. Instead, as Rinna explained to her fans on Instagram, Vanderpump sequestered herself in her room and refused to come out as her co-stars were left waiting for her to show face.

Over the weekend, Lisa Rinna and the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, including Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, and Teddi Mellencamp-Arroyave, attended the wedding of Camille Grammer and her now-husband David C. Meyer in Hawaii.

Lisa Vanderpump opted out of the wedding, despite being invited by the bride.

“Kyle [Richards], Teddi [Mellencamp Arroyave], Lisa Rinna, and Dorit [Kemsley] are having a blast in Hawaii,” a source told Hollywood Life days ago. “The ladies are having a blast and nobody’s even discussing Lisa! There’s no drama now that Lisa’s not there. The ladies don’t know anything about what she’s doing or filming since it’s been over a month since they’ve had to film with her — and they’re fine with that. Camille is so appreciative they came.”

According to the report, Vanderpump didn’t want to deal with the stress that would have likely come her way had she joined her co-stars in Hawaii. The insider also said that Vanderpump hasn’t filmed with her co-stars in over a month and didn’t want to resume filming during such a major event.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 is expected to premiere on Bravo TV sometime later this year but a premiere date has not yet been set.