Meghan Markle’s Baby Bump Was On Full Display At Fiji State Dinner

Meghan Markle has been playing her Australasia tour perfectly, charming the world and looking as stylish as ever, all while dealing with the necessary precautions that come with a Royal baby on the way, according to reports from Entertainment Tonight.

As Markle and Prince Harry continue their Royal Tour through Australia, Fiji, New Zealand, and Tonga, the duchess continues to stun those in attendance with her fashionable and indeed regal style choices.

Markle lived up to expectations once again on Tuesday night, when the couple was in Fiji to attend a state dinner. Markle may have debuted her best look yet, wearing “a caped Safiyaa floor-length azure blue gown,” according to the report. The color of her dress is known in the island nation as “Fijian blue,” allowing the savvy duchess to pay tribute to her host country. Marle topped off the outfit with a jaw-dropping pair of chandelier diamond earrings, rumored to have been given to her on loan from Queen Elizabeth.

Markle’s stunning dress gave Royal fans a better view of her growing baby bump than ever before. The Duchess was spotted in several images gently cradling her bump and she greeted guests and had conversations with those in attendance alongside her husband, who was no slouch in his tuxedo.

The big dinner event comes after the Royals spent their day exploring the wonders of Fiji, the second country they’ve visited on the tour after spending nearly a week in Australia. Markle didn’t come short when it came to her style upon her final arrival, as the duchess wore an iconic “Zimmerman dress and matching Stephen Jones hat” when they arrived in the capital city of Suva, according to reports from Entertainment Tonight.

The couple braved the rain and received a traditional Fijian welcome ceremony, which included Prince Harry sampling the nation’s local drink of Kava. While in Suva they made a stop at the Grand Pacific Hotel, the same place where Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip had recently stayed decades before, recreating an iconic photo when they stood on the balcony to greet onlookers.

History repeating itself. Harry and Meghan’s balcony appearance at the @Grand_Pac_Hotel this evening and the Queen and Prince Philip’s in 1954. pic.twitter.com/YsRNGszsRC — Omid Scobie (@scobie) October 23, 2018

As the couple continues their trip, the remainder of the week will be spent in the countries of Fiji and Tonga. Markle has cut back on some of the official engagements she will be participating in due to her pregnancy, as well as warnings of the Zika Virus in both countries, she will still be taking part in the tour depending on her fitness.