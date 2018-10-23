The upside is that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan will visit in fall 2019 with baby Sussex.

There is some good news and some bad news for American royal watchers when it comes to seeing the pregnant Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in person. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were supposed to do a royal tour of the United States in the spring of 2019, but that’s when their first child is due, and so they are not canceling, but rather postponing the visit until next fall.

TMZ is reporting that Markle’s pregnancy has caused Kensington Palace to make some changes to the Sussex schedule, for their current Australian trip and for their upcoming tour of the U.S.A. (including Southern California, Duchess Meghan’s hometown). But the upside of the change of plans involves Americans being able to see Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and most likely, baby Sussex in the fall of 2019.

While Kensington Palace has not given a due date for the first child of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the best guess places the arrival in April or May. An autumn visit would allow the new family to settle into life with a baby before traveling to America en famille.

The current 16-day tour of Australia and Fiji has required a few alterations to accommodate Duchess Meghan during her first pregnancy,

It’s possible that a fall 2019 tour might be the first time baby Sussex will be seen outside of the U.K.

“There’s a silver lining here for those dying to see the American princess. We’re told when they do arrive stateside… Meghan and Harry plan to bring their baby with them. He or she would be roughly 6 months old by then.”

Express says that aides are denying that Markle is suffering from the same debilitating morning sickness that struck Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge.

When Prince Harry made his appearance on Fraser Island by himself, the press and the public started asking questions about Duchess Meghan’s health. Her aide says that Meghan is just acclimating to the life of a pregnant woman.

“She isn’t sick, she just had a tiring few days and we were concerned about the roads on the island which are incredibly bumpy and uncomfortable for anyone, let alone a pregnant woman. But the Duchess was very keen to re-join the Duke at the last engagement of the day to greet the people of the island.”

Kate Middleton suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, which is a severe form of morning sickness that often requires hospitalization, but so far, Duchess Meghan seems to be having a normal pregnancy.