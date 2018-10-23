Ariana Grande Posts Video Of Mac Miller In Wake Of Pete Davidson Breakup

Ariana Grande gave a brief glimpse into the life she had shared with Mac Miller through her Instagram stories on Monday, as reported by E! Online.

In the video she posted, Miller can be seen talking to Grande’s grandmother while wearing a suit. At one point Miller looks over at Grande and upon realizing he is being filmed, gives her a big smile.

About two months ago, Miller passed away at the age of 26 from what appears to be a drug overdose, an event that sources revealed to E! left Grande “devastated.” Her devastation was quite evident in her response in the aftermath of Miller’s passing when Grande released another short clip of her and Miller together.

She wrote in the caption of the video, which she has since removed, “i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.”

The source went on to tell E! that in the aftermath of Miller’s death, “Ariana hasn’t given herself enough time for the grieving and healing process, and feels like her emotions are out of control.”

The emotional toll of Miller’s passing played a major role in the dissolution of Grande’s relationship with comedian Pete Davidson, with their engagement officially called off last week. Speaking about the details that lead to the split, the source said, “She’s been battling her feelings and knows that she needs to take time for herself right now,” adding, “Ever since Mac passed, she has been avoiding the grieving process and has been trying to keep herself insanely busy… Ariana wants to keep going, keep recording music and move on with her life, but understands that she needs to also deal with her emotions.”

Davidson has been moving on from the relationship in his own way, by leaning on his family for support and taking the time to focus on his own shortcomings, as was previously covered by the Inquisitr. Davidson has built a strong network of friends and family in the city and while he may not be living in the $16 million penthouse that he shared with Grande, he’s been able to stay grounded, according to the report.