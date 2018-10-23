Rita Ora Shares Sultry Instagram Photo As She Continues Enjoying The Success Of ‘Let You Love Me’

Rita Ora has been in a good mood lately, and she has every right to be! The singer is currently enjoying the success of her latest single “Let You Love Me,” and in order to show her gratitude towards her fans, she shared a sexy black and white picture with her Instagram followers on Tuesday morning.

In her latest snap, Rita shows off her natural beauty in minimal makeup as she poses on a bed, with her hair still wet. She looked straight into the camera as she rested her head on her arms, which allowed her almost 14 million fans to get a glimpse of two of her tattoos, including the tiny heart she has inked on her finger.

The 27-year-old British star captioned the photo “Happy Tuesday my angels.” The snap garnered over 70,000 likes in about an hour, with delighted fans showering her with compliments. One user wrote “Happy Tuesday too I love you so much” followed by a series of heart-eyed emojis, while another said “Such an inspirational and stunning individual!”

Rita is currently riding the wave of success of her hit single “Let You Love Me,” which spent three weeks as the number one tune on the Official Vodafone Big Top 40 in the UK. On Monday, she posted a picture on Instagram with her Vodafone trophies, alongside the caption “Sun is in my eye so im giving you a squint/ sun pose, but who cares coz I’m 3 weeks number 1 on radio vodaphones big top 40 thank you for my trophies @capitalofficial! Let you love me is out now!! Mwah!!”

As a way to celebrate, Rita was spotted treating herself to a shopping trip, as reported by the Daily Mail. The singer donned a skintight poloneck sweater and light-blue flared jeans combo, which she paired with a pair of retro black shades and black pointed boots. The pop star rocked her corkscrew curls as she stepped out in London following a morning of meetings.

The blonde bombshell seems to be doing well now after breaking up with boyfriend Andrew Watt recently. The couple were first linked last year and they were last pictured together leaving a New York City hotel in August. Rita broke the news during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, but didn’t reveal the reason behind the split. However, she did reminisce about her relationship with her “first love,” Scottish DJ Calvin Harris, who also dated Taylor Swift.