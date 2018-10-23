Khloe Kardashian Looks Sexy In Tiny Leotard On Instagram, Reveals ‘Secret Project’

The reality TV star says a new project is in the works.

If you had doubts whether Khloe Kardashian had worked her bum off to get her pre-baby body back, then rest assure because she just proved she’s feeling more confident than ever in her latest Instagram post.

The 34-year-old shared a sexy picture with her followers, in which she’s seen wearing a high-cut hip-baring hot pink bodysuit that shows her toned legs and derriere, and flashes some cleavage too. She wore her long and shiny blonde locks down in a very much 80s style and paired the whole look with large hoop earrings and a dark pink lipstick. Khloe looked gorgeous as she basked in the sunlight, with Mother Nature in the background.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also revealed she had a new project in the works with her best friend, Malika Haqq. She captioned the picture: “I’m such a tease…. I can’t tell you now, but I am sooooo excited about this!!!!! Secret project is brewing with my BFF @forevermalika!!! Ahhhhhhhhh I can hardly contain my excitement!” The two besties will likely collaborate on a new line for Khloe’s clothing brand Good American.

Koko also shared a few raunchy videos on her Instagram stories of a photo shoot she did for Good American only three months after giving birth to her baby girl, True Thompson. The behind-the-scenes vids show her wearing sensual leopard pattern outfits from a new activewear collection that she revealed was going to drop soon, as she posed with fellow GA models.

However, it was a comment from her NBA boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson on her latest picture that caused major controversy among Khloe’s fans. According to Hollywood Life, the Cleveland Cavaliers player liked the snap and added three smiley-faced emojis with hearts for eyes in the comments, but Khloe’s followers were having none of it as they still haven’t forgotten the fact he was allegedly caught cheating on her just three days before the birth of their daughter back in April. “No way. Boy Bye” one fan replied directly to Tristan’s comment, while another told him to “get the f*** out” of Khloe’s Instagram page.

Fortunately for Tristan, most of Koko’s 80.9 million followers were more focused on showering her with compliments rather than bashing him. One user said “Goddess Khloe…. she never lets me down,” while another commented “Umm @khloekardashian u sure you just had a baby? U look hot girl!”