‘Dancing With The Stars’ Duo Alexis Ren & Alan Bersten Address Dating Rumors After Magical Disney Dance

The 'DWTS' couple seem to be having a fairytale showmance on the dance floor.

Dancing with the Stars’ Disney Night was magical for all of the dancing duos, but Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten couldn’t dance their way around romance rumors. Ahead of their fairytale-themed foxtrot, the couple enjoyed a day date at Disneyland to get “inspiration” for their dance, and their too-cute chemistry was undeniable as they rode roller coasters and posed for pics wearing Mickey Mouse ears.

In a pre-taped package, Ren played coy was asked if she had feelings for her handsome Dancing With the Stars pro partner. The 21-year-old Instagram model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of the Year shied away from the camera and said, “no comment.”

But there was no denying the sparks that were flying as the couple danced a Pocahontas– inspired foxtrot to the song “Just Around the Riverbed.” The elegant dance earned Ren and Bersten a near-perfect score of 29 out of 30 points, with DWTS judge Bruno Tonioli pointing out that the two were “so in tune it was like two hearts beating as one.”

After their dreamy dance, Ren dodged the dating questions when talking to Entertainment Tonight, although she didn’t deny how happy she is to be dancing with the 24-year-old DWTS pro.

“I mean, we’re just, we’re just so happy to be here and like I love him so much and I love his energy so much and we’ve been so focused on the competition,” Ren told ET.

When asked directly if a romantic relationship was blossoming, Ren replied, ‘I’m not answering that!…I can barely get through these Mondays!”

Bersten added: “Again, we’re taking it one day at a time here.”

Even with their high scores, Team RenTen was deemed “in jeopardy” at the end of Monday’s Dancing with the Stars. Luckily, no one was eliminated from the competition because it was Disney Night, but the close call was a wake-up call for Bersten.

“We were on such a high from tonight because we got the highest scores of the night, our highest scores we’ve ever had,” the Dancing With the Stars pro said. “Honestly, dancing tonight’s dance felt like a dream.”

Interestingly, Alexis Ren recently broke up with her boyfriend in Hawaii, The Blast reports. The model reportedly decided to make a permanent move to Hollywood after being in town for just a few weeks to compete on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

You can see Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten’s magical Disney dance below.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.