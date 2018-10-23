Authorities Issue Details Of ‘Vehicles of Interest’ In Relation To Missing Wisconsin Girl Jayme Closs

Two vehicles were seen near the scene of the crimes and police now request information pertaining to them.

The search continues in relation to missing Wisconsin teenager Jayme Closs, 14. Her parents, James, 56, and Denise Closs, 46, were found murdered on October 15 in Barron, Wisconsin, and Jayme has not been located since.

Police have urged witnesses to come forward and already approximately 1,000 tips have been received from the public. Now, authorities have released details of “vehicles of interest” to them in relation to the case.

According to Fox News, surveillance footage has helped to identify two vehicles that were seen in the area at the time of the murders.

Authorities have identified “a red or orange Dodge Challenger made between the years 2008 and 2014,” and “either a Black Ford Edge, made between 2006 and 2010, or a Black Acura MDX made between 2004 to 2010” are considered “vehicles of interest” in relation to the case.

“If anyone sees or has seen these vehicles in Barron County, call the tip line with the time it was observed, location and license plate number if available,” Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said in a news conference given on Monday.

In addition, Fitzgerald also stated that only tips relating to the above models of cars would be investigated at this time.

Fitzgerald is also asking for 2,000 volunteers to help locate Jayme, according to CNN. This is equivalent to two-thirds of the missing teen’s hometown. The sheriff made the request in an effort to broaden the search area in the hopes of finding Jayme as soon as possible. CNN reports that this is 10 times the original amount of requested volunteers.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, an initial 911 call was made on the day of the murders. The call did not contain any talking, so police had been unable to identify who made the call. However, a disturbance was heard in the background. While it only took police four minutes to arrive at the residence, the crime had already been committed and Jayme was missing. It has now been revealed that that phone call originated from Denise Closs’ phone.

A murder weapon has not yet been located and police suspect that Jayme witnessed her parents’ murders.

An Amber Alert has been issued for Jayme Closs and authorities are urging the public to be on the lookout for the teen. Jayme Closs is described as 5 feet tall, 100 pounds, with green eyes and blonde or strawberry-colored hair. Those who believe they have information pertaining to the girl’s disappearance or her parents’ murders are asked to call the tip line on 1-855-744-3879.