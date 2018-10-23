George Soros’ Home Targeted In Attempted Bombing, Explosive Device Removed

Billionaire philanthropist George Soros’ life was spared thanks to the timing of an employee who took a trip out to retrieve the mail at his estate in Westchester County, New York, on Monday, October 22. The aforementioned staffer reportedly discovered an explosive in the mailbox, according to the New York Times.

Bedford police were reportedly called to Soros’ Katonah residence in response to a scare that was brought about after the employee opened up a parcel enveloping the device in question. The individual is said to have immediately rushed the package over to a wooded area some distance away from Soros’ mansion, before returning to give authorities a ring. Bomb squad technicians would soon arrive to set off a proactive detonation, after which point the area was thoroughly inspected and determined to be safe again.

An investigation is underway to gather any evidence that could possibly produce a trace back to the party responsible for planting the explosive. Thus far no suspects or possible motives have been announced, although Soros has in recent times become the target of conspiracy theorists and vigilantes who’ve expressed a motivation to eliminate his alleged influence over some of the left-leaning movements that have come to fruition across the nation over the past couple of years.

Police say the explosive device found at George Soros’s home was deactivated safely https://t.co/NjHmCy25oS — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) October 23, 2018

As was reported in a piece published by Business Insider last year, Soros’ alleged influence behind the scenes on geopolitical matters has been the source of speculation since the 1990s, when he made a fortune betting against currencies in Europe and Asia. The theories would only multiply come 2000s, when he denounced the Iraq War, and reportedly began his venture as a political donor, by funding groups seeking to unseat then-President George W. Bush.

Earlier this month, President Trump became the most notable figure to accuse Soros of propping up inorganic political actions, when he dropped a mention of him on Twitter following Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the United States Supreme Court.

“The very rude elevator screamers are paid professionals only looking to make Senators look bad. Don’t fall for it! Also, look at all of the professionally made identical signs. Paid for by Soros and others,” said Trump at the time. “These are not signs made in the basement from love!”

Whether or not the factor behind such an apparent attempt on Soros’ life was a specific trigger or the general rhetoric that has long framed the Hungarian billionaire as a thorn in the side of the right-wing political apparatus is now up to investigators to determine.

The case has reportedly been passed along to the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.