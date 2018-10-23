NBA Rumors: Six Potential Trade Destinations For Cavs’ Struggling Star Kevin Love, According to ‘Amico Hoops’

Will the Cavaliers consider trading Kevin Love before the February NBA trade deadline?

Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers continue to struggle in the 2018-19 NBA season. They have lost three games in a row, including an embarrassing 22-point loss in the hands of the Atlanta Hawks. As of now, Love has failed to live up to expectations from the massive contract extension he signed with the Cavaliers this summer.

Despite averaging a double-double, 17.3 points and 14.7 rebounds, Kevin Love is only shooting 30.4 percent from the field and 26.3 percent from beyond the arc, something the Cavaliers should extremely be worried about for a player they considered as the new face of the franchise. If they keep struggling and find themselves out of the playoff picture, there is only one thing the Cavaliers should do: trade Love and undergo a full-scale rebuild.

After giving him a contract extension, Kevin Love became a more valuable trade asset for the Cavaliers. Once he becomes available on the trade market, six NBA teams could express interest in adding him to their team, according to Sam Amico of Amico Hoops. These include the Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers, Denver Nuggets, and the Boston Celtics.

“The Lakers undoubtedly have Love in the back of their minds, if not the front. Other potential suitors: the Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets, who have loved Love for some time and had all but pulled off a trade for him in the summer of 2017. Also, the Boston Celtics have lots of draft picks, and a trade for Love would undoubtedly make them feel a lot better about their championship chances.”

It’s not a surprise why the Lakers are linked to Kevin Love. They have LeBron James, who played with Love for four years in Cleveland where they made four consecutive trips to the NBA Finals and won an NBA championship title. As of now, the Lakers are in dire need of another superstar to make a huge impact in the deep Western Conference.

The same thing goes for the Jazz, Nuggets, and the Trail Blazers who need more star power to have a strong chance of challenging the reigning NBA champions, Golden State Warriors, for the Western Conference supremacy. Meanwhile, joining powerhouse teams like the Raptors and the Celtics will give Love the opportunity to rule the Eastern Conference for the fifth straight year. He could team up with Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry in Toronto or reunite with Kyrie Irving in Boston.

As of now, the Cavaliers don’t seem like they are already done with Love. However, when the February NBA trade deadline draws near, the Cavaliers’ phone is expected to start ringing than usual and they could receive an offer for Love that they cannot resist.