Shauna Sexton Bares All In Sexy Post-Shower Pic On Instagram

Shauna Sexton isn’t wasting any time feeling sad for herself after her split from Ben Affleck. She’s still on her game as far as Instagram goes, and has posted a new picture that has fans going wild. In the photo, Shauna posed in a string thong bottom and showed off her derriere to the camera. She piled a towel on her head, and hugged herself as she stood in front of the shower. The model captioned the photo with a cherry emoji.

While most fans sent their compliments, one person got critical of the model. This is part of what they said.

“Huh. Bless. I would love to know what your older self will say someday. I’m sure you think you know now. But don’t bet on that.”

Shauna responded with the following.

“You don’t need to worry about a stranger on instagram. You can focus on yourself, raising your children, being a good mother, friend, wife, and your personal growth. I have a good head on my shoulders. My value doesn’t stem from my outward beauty, it’s simply a bonus.”

The bickering went on for a bit longer as the critical follower elaborated in a second post, but it looked like Sexton was done responding to them.

It’s been some weeks since Shauna and Ben broke up out of the blue. The two appeared to have enjoyed a romantic getaway to Montana, so it was a surprise to hear that they split just a day later.

Since then, Shauna’s posted tons of Instagram stories of her and her friends having fun and going to parties. The model’s also posted many videos of her dog running around, so it looks like she’s staying busy.

Meanwhile, Affleck has been spotted numerous times with his kids. Reports by OK! Magazine suggest that the actor was the one that broke up with the model, based on advise from his counselors at rehab. Many people were critical of Shauna during his inpatient treatment, because she is known to like partying and drinking.

There were rumors that Jennifer Garner and Matt Damon also influenced Ben to split with his young girlfriend, but it’s hard to know for certain.

For now, the actor seems to be taking his sobriety seriously without being distracted by any romantic interests. Since he also recently broke up with Lindsay Shookus and finalized his divorce from Garner, Affleck’s certainly had a busy year when it comes to his love life.