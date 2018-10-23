NBA Rumors: L.A. Lakers Could Acquire Damian Lillard For Trade Package Centered On Lonzo Ball, Per ‘ESPN’

Do the Lakers have a real chance of acquiring Damian Lillard before the February NBA trade deadline?

When they signed LeBron James in the recent free agency, Lakers President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson and General Manager Rob Pelinka made it clear that they are not done yet in upgrading their roster. The Lakers purposely filled their roster with one-year contracts to maintain their salary cap flexibility for the summer of 2019. The 2019 NBA free agency period will feature several NBA superstars like Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, Klay Thompson, Jimmy Butler, Kemba Walker, DeMarcus Cousins, and DeAndre Jordan.

If the Lakers are not patient enough to wait for July 2019 to acquire their second star, they also have a plethora of trade assets to engage in a blockbuster deal before the February NBA trade deadline. According to Zach Lowe of ESPN, the “most enticing mega-trade” to watch out for is the one that could send Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard to the Lakers for a package centered on young point guard Lonzo Ball.

“The most enticing mega-trade on the board not involving Anthony Davis: Lillard to the Lakers for a package centered around Lonzo Ball. Lillard is a perfect fit next to LeBron, and LeBron respects Lillard’s game, per sources familiar with the matter. The Lakers could absorb Lillard into cap space this summer without sending out giant matching salaries — salaries they don’t have on the books. That feels like a reach now. Lillard loves Portland. The Lakers are optimistic about how their young players will mesh with LeBron, and they should be.”

Moe Harkless and Damian Lillard won Halloween with their pregame outfits https://t.co/L4VOZfywsi — For The Win (@ForTheWin) October 23, 2018

With their performance in their first two games in the 2018-19 NBA season, it’s clear to many that the Lakers need another superstar to make a huge impact in the deep Western Conference. LeBron James will surely love the idea of having Damian Lillard on his team. Like in his previous stints with the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers, James will be given the opportunity to team up with an All-Star guard that can help him compete for the NBA championship title.

Damian Lillard is expected to be an incredible addition to the Lakers, giving them a very reliable scoring option and someone they can trust with the ball in crucial situations. Aside from Lonzo Ball, the Lakers might also need to add at least one of Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Ingram to make the offer more attractive to the Trail Blazers.

Unfortunately, as of now, there is no indication that the Trail Blazers are planning to make Damian Lillard available on the market before the February NBA trade deadline. If the Blazers fail to make a deep playoff run this season, it is highly likely that Lillard’s name will surface once again in various trade rumors.