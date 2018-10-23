Martha Stewart Responds To Instagram Comment Telling Her She Is ‘Too Old To Ride A Bike’

After an Instagram user told Martha Stewart she shouldn't be riding a bicycle at her age, she defended her physical fitness routine.

Martha Stewart has long been known as the woman who can do it all. Whether it be putting together the perfect floral arrangement or hosting a cooking show with none other than Snoop Dogg, it doesn’t seem like there is much she can’t handle. At 77, Stewart hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down any time soon.

According to Today, Stewart recently posted an Instagram picture showing off her new bike, a platinum edition e-bike from electric bike manufacturer Pedego. She is shown smiling during her bike ride through the countryside, dressed stylishly as usual. Most wouldn’t find anything wrong with such a seemingly harmless picture. However, one user took at jab at Stewart for engaging in this kind of physical activity at her age.

“Sorry but you are too old to bike safely… set an example admit it make it easier for the rest of us to give up thinking we can still do it all,” the Instagram user wrote.

The comment didn’t phase Stewart who responded to the user, defending her fitness routine which allows her to engage in every physical activity a younger person would be able to do.

“I feel sorry for you if you think I am too old to bicycle I keep in excellent shape by doing many outdoor and indoor exercises and activities” she responded.

Indeed, Stewart works hard to maintain her physical fitness. Priding herself on her many healthy recipes and wellness tips, she even wrote a book entitled Living the Good Long Life. She often shares photos and videos on her social media platforms of her hiking, skiing, swimming, and working out. The domestic guru is not daunted by strenuous hikes, conquering the infamous Beehive mountain in Acadia National Park just this past year.

Aside from her regular workout sessions at her home gym, she also has a personal trainer, Steven Michael Villagomez. Villagomez assists her in making the most out of her workouts and keeping her body in tiptop shape.

Many Instagram users backed up Stewart’s post, commending her for staying in such good shape and not letting age hold her back from doing the activities she enjoys.

“I still ride, ski and just took up weight training at 65! One is never too old to enjoy outdoor activities! I admire you even more,” a user commented.

Those concerned that age will slow down the powerhouse that is Martha Stewart can rest easy. She won’t be changing a thing.