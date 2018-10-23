Drake Smashes Beatles’ Record Of Most Top 10 Songs In A Year

It’s only the middle of October, but Drake has done away with the Beatles’ 54-year-old record of most Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 in a calendar year, and he didn’t even do it with his own track.

On Monday, Bad Bunny’s single “Mia” debuted on the charts at No. 5, giving Drake, who features on the track, his 12th Top 10 song for 2018, pushing him over the Beatles’ previous record of 11 singles in the Top 10 back in 1964, per Complex.

Of course, he could still break his own record this year, given that there are still 10 weeks left of 2018 and the rate at which the rapper seems to be continuously busy producing new music.

As Rolling Stone details, in the first three weeks of October, Drake has featured on Lil Baby and Gunna’s track “Never Recover,” appeared on French Montana’s new music video for “No Stylist,” appeared in the the video for the same track that has caused him to surpass the Beatles’ record, sung a guest verse in Quavo’s “Flip the Switch,” made an appearance on LeBron James’ HBO series The Shop, and even walked his dog in Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode” video.

Drake is also sitting with a total of 32 Top 10 songs throughout his career, putting him at third on the all-time list of most songs in the Billboard Top 10. Ahead of him are the Beatles in second with 34 songs and Madonna in first with 38 tracks. This newest Top 10 song also means that Drake has the most Top 10 tracks among artists who debuted this century.

The milestone comes just two days before Drake’s birthday on October 24.

His continued success in the industry sets a high bar for anyone seeking to overtake him, and in reality his only real competition is the industry’s past and its future. The rapper has a continued beef with Pusha T, something that has likely only served to spur on the incredible success he has enjoyed in the past 10 months, forcing his way to the top out of pure ego.

Drake has also spoken up about an exit from the industry, sharing his concerns over how and when to bow out.