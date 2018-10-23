Trump Hates ‘Globalists,’ Calls Himself A ‘Nationalist’ At Monday Rally

At a Republican rally in Houston on Monday, Trump declared himself a "nationalist" and denounced all those who care about the rest of the world as "globalists."

“A globalist is a person that wants the globe to do well, frankly not caring about the country so much,” Trump said to the Houston crowd at a Monday rally for Republican Senator Ted Cruz. Like so many Republican candidates, Cruz is up for reelection in the coming November midterms.

“You know what I am, I’m a nationalist,” Trump told the audience. “Use that word.”

His speech elicited cheers of “USA! USA!” from the crowd who gathered to hear him.

“Of course I’m unpopular with foreign nations, because we’re not letting them rip us off anymore,” Trump said, according to CNN.

Part of his low popularity ratings among other countries may also be his controversial decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Accord, an agreement that almost every single other country in the world has promised to uphold. Trump has taken a starkly anti-climate stance as the President of the United States, in spite of massive evidence that the world has a very short window of time left to reverse the devastating effects of global warming.

But of course, as Trump says, he is a nationalist.

Donald Trump has been all over the country recently making speeches for Republican candidates whose jobs are on the line on November 6. Early voting has already begun in half the states in the nation, where record numbers of voters are showing up to cast their ballots, as reported by Inquisitr.

Trump said on the campaign trail that he would adopt an “America first” policy, but Monday marks the first time he’s called himself a “nationalist,” a term that doesn’t quite sit right. Trump has previously been accused of supporting white nationalists, who believe that America should retain a white national identity and see the U.S. as a white country — meaning the white race.

Under Trump, white nationalists have made their voices heard by staging various rallies and supporting him through social media. Trump has also been closely aligned with people who are strong voices for white nationalism, such as Steve Bannon. Bannon previously served as a chief strategist in the White House, according to Newsweek.

After a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville in 2017, Trump drew a lot of criticism for saying there were “very fine people on both sides” of the incident. Since one of those sides was a group of racists, this statement was extremely unpopular with many people.

This makes the term “nationalist” a bit of a political landmine, but Trump has never been one to shy away from trigger phrases.