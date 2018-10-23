‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Jordi Vilasuso Indicates A Future For Sharon And Rey

Surprising The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that there may be romance in the future for Sharon and Rey.

According to the Inquisitr‘s Y&R recap for Monday, Nick (Joshua Morrow) warned Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) to stay away from Sharon (Sharon Case). Nick claimed that Rey’s good guy act might fool Sharon, but that Rey’s demeanor doesn’t fool him. Nick vowed that he would get Sharon to reunite with him, and said that Rey better back off.

Vilasuso talked to Soap Opera Digest about the growing chemistry between Rey and Sharon. Fans call them “Shey” already, and despite the diehard “Shick” fans, “Shey” is gaining momentum among viewers.

According to Vilasuso, “Rey tries to assure Nick there’s nothing going on, but Nick can see that there’s a little more than friendship between Rey and Sharon. Since Sharon was really hurt by Nick, Rey tells Nick that the wounds for Sharon are still fresh, so he needs to tread lightly.”

The bad thing for Nick is that since his whole transformation to Nick 2.0 when he took down Victor (Eric Braeden) using tricks he’d learned from the man himself, Nick isn’t known for treading lightly these days. That significant personality change in Nick is part of Sharon’s hesitation to marry him even before she learned about Nick and Phyllis’ (Gina Tognoni) unplanned night together.

Plus, add in the fact that Rey is married, but his relationship is estranged. Not to mention that there’s the whole storyline that Rey is investigating Sharon, Phyllis, Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) for J.T.’s disappearance. Vilasuso said, “It’s a complicated situation but Rey definitely has Sharon’s back because she’s the victim here. That’s more important to him right now than his friendship with Nick. You can say that Ray has a hero complex.”

Sharon appears keen on Rey, and she even looks disappointed every time Rey mentions they’re merely friends. It seems like Sharon is already hoping for more from Rey even though her breakup with Nick is still new. There’s only so long that the sparks can grow between these two, especially in sudsy Genoa City — life’s a real soap opera there.

“Rey’s feelings for Sharon are definitely growing. He’s a standup guy but also only human, and the heart wants what the heart wants,” Vilasuso said.

Sharon often finds herself in need of saving, and it’s easy to see how a guy like Rey is drawn to her. There could be a lot more than flirting and friendship in the future for “Shey.”