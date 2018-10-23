Amber Heard Credits Birth Near U.S.-Mexico Border For Opposition To Trump’s Immigration Policies

Amber Heard touched on the various causes she’s advocated for while delivering an address before the United Nations in Geneva on Monday, October 22. And in the spirit of honoring the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights at the event, the actress made sure to underscore that her politicization could be traced back to how her south Texas rearing helped her humanize the immigrant experience at a very young age, reports Reuters.

During her talk, Heard celebrated the various platforms that people of the world have available to them in pushing for change. She hammered down her point by highlighting the effectiveness of Black Lives Matter, Times Up, and the Me Too movements as examples of how activists have been able to galvanize followings through the use of social media.

Heard also spoke to the power of Hollywood as a bastion for diverse experiences and ideas that might mix and result in progress, but stopped short of championing the industry without shining a light on how much further the public has learned show business has to go before it is truly a model for addressing pay equality, diversity, and inclusion.

At the root of any fight for human rights is an intention to see that the needs of any human are met, and it is in that vein that Heard recounted her earliest connection with what she identified as “the sensation.”

As she shared in an open letter that was previously published by Refinery29, the journey starts with Heard’s father bringing her along to work at his construction sites. It was there that she would meet and get a sense of the decency of Mexican workers. It was also in those rides south from her hometown in Austin that she claims she also got to regularly cross back and forth over the border, an experience that forever impacted her perception on the reality for immigrants.

“Going home in his pickup truck, there was an indelible impression left on my soul, a recognition of injustice and unfairness for children on the Mexican side […] Simply due to where I was born, a few miles north of this line, I was free to travel back and forth as I saw fit,” Heard told the UN audience.

She then went on to further expound on how it occurred to her at some point that her Mexican counterparts didn’t bear the same privilege that she did, and thus never really had a shot at the kind of life she now enjoys.

“Thousands of others would risk everything for a mere shot and an opportunity to have that which I was just awarded due to this accidental luck of my birth on the other side,” said Heard. “That was when I first started to pick up on the sensation.”