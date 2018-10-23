YouTube Star Leaves North Carolina Waitress $10,000 Tip

Ever heard of a glass of water worthy of a $10,000 tip? A North Carolina hot dog joint may serve one.

A man walked into Sup Dogs restaurant in Greenville, North Carolina on Saturday and ordered two glasses of water. After taking a few sips, he departed, leaving $10,000 cash for the waitress and a note reading “thanks for the delicious water,” the News & Observer reported. But the patron was no ordinary customer.

“Ended up being a YouTube star, Mr. Beast,” Sup Dogs owner Brett Oliverio told the News & Observer.

“They filmed the server’s reaction as she picked up the money. Crazy.”

Mr. Beast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson, is a YouTuber with almost 9 million subscribers known for his videos featuring extreme acts of generosity. In the past, he has donated $30,000 to his favorite Twitch streamer, tipped pizza delivery people $10,000 in cash, and dropped $20,000 from a drone, just to name a few of his good deeds.

Eastern Carolina University student Alaina Custer was the lucky recipient of Mr. Beast’s latest act of kindness. While she kept a portion of the tip, which far surpassed the restaurant’s previous record tip of $500, she decided to split it with the rest of the staff.

“I literally didn’t think it was real,” Custer said to the News & Observer.

“I picked it up and it was a giant stack of hundreds. I was shaking and just kept asking Brett, ‘What is this?’ I thought someone was playing a joke on me.”

After delivering the glasses of water, Custer gave Mr. Beast and another man he was dining with a moment to look over the menu. Upon returning, the men were gone, leaving the cash and the note in their place.

“I tried to start counting, but I was shaking too bad and it was way too much to count,” Custer said.

She went to serve a second table with two men, whom Custer noted were “just kind of watching my reaction and filming.” Custer then asked if they knew what was going on, to which they asked her to subscribe to Mr. Beast’s YouTube channel.

“They just told me about their YouTube channel and how they were going around blessing servers’ days,” she said.

Mr. Beast and his partner returned to rejoin their crew, and Custer gave them hugs all around.

“I was so blessed to have that money,” she said.

“I mean, most of us that work at Sup Dogs are broke college kids and that’s going to help me out so much. We got to all split it up, which will help a lot of people.”

As of Monday, the video featuring Mr. Beast’s trip to Sup Dogs has yet to be uploaded.