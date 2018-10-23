Euclid Patrolman Michael Amiott, Who Was Caught Hitting Man In Viral Video, To Get His Job Back

A police officer in Euclid, Ohio, who was fired from his job after a video surfaced showing him appearing to beat up a man, had been reinstated by the police department, the WKYC reported.

An arbitrator on Monday reversed the firing of Michael Amiott, who was caught on the viral video hitting a man during a traffic stop. The patrolman will be reinstated by the Euclid Police Department nearly a year after he was terminated.

The incident occurred on August 12, 2017. Amiott had 25-year-old Richard Hubbard III pull over on E 228th St. just before 10:30 A.M. for a traffic violation. He then ordered Hubbard to exit the vehicle and face away so he could be taken into custody. Things turned violent when Hubbard refused. A video of the incident showed Amiott taking Hubbard to the ground and punching him several times.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer initially suspended Amiott for 15 days without pay but Euclid Mayor Kirsten Holzheimer Gail extended the suspension to 30 more work days before firing the police officer on Oct. 14, 2017, just two days before he was supposed to return to work.

The ruling issued on Monday said that Gail did not have cause to fire Amiott.

Lisa S / Shutterstock

Euclid Law Director Kelley Sweeney also confirmed the arbitrator’s ruling.

In a statement to Cleveland.com, Sweeney said that Amiott’s job will be reinstated within two weeks, albeit he needs to complete 80 hours of in-class training and 60 to 90 days of additional field training. He must also be removed from SWAT and is not permitted to hold any side jobs during probation.

Gail said that she was disappointed by the decision believing that terminating Amiott from his job was warranted. She nonetheless said in a press release that she will respect the arbitration process and accept the ruling.

Euclid FOP Lodge 18 President Dave Trend expressed appreciation for the mayor’s response.

“We appreciate the Mayor’s respect for the process and taking this, with the union, through the binding arbitration process with a neutral arbitrator,” Trend said in a statement. “We expect that Officer Amiott will do his best to serve the community upon his return.”

Hubbard’s lawyer Christopher McNeal, however, described the arbitrator’s decision as “dumbfounding”.

“It is a shameful and dangerous message the arbitrator is sending to the citizens of Euclid and Northeast Ohio,” he said. “This is dumbfounding and I guess it is a sign and time in which the days we live.”

Hubbard filed a lawsuit against Amiott and Euclid in September and the criminal investigation into the incident is still ongoing.