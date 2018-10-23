WWE News: Superstars, Legends, Wrestling Personalities React To Roman Reigns Announcing He Has Leukemia

The 'Big Dog' may usually get booed, but he has a lot of people standing behind him tonight.

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw did not start off with a bang, but it did start off with some overly huge news that shocked everyone. As reported by the Inquisitr, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns relinquished his title after revealing that he was once again battling leukemia. No one had any idea this news was coming, and as reactions began hitting the social media accounts of superstars, legends, and fans, it is obvious that Reigns has a lot of support.

When Roman Reigns came out to the ring on Raw, he was dressed in street clothes and not his usual ring gear. As recapped by the official website of WWE, Reigns announced that he’s been living with leukemia for 11 years and it has returned to fight him once again.

At that point, Reigns gave a speech and said that he was not retiring from the ring, but he would have to relinquish the Universal Title for now. He spoke of having “faith” to carry him through this battle that has been in remission since late 2008, but Reigns is determined that he’s going to beat it once again.

The somber moment and emotional speech led to cheers from the WWE Universe and shock from so many others. At that point, countless wrestling personalities began tweeting out their reactions and it is obvious that the support is in the corner of The Shield’s big man.

Wow…that's a lot to take in. Strength and well wishes. https://t.co/B7LOAvONK9 — Keith Lee (@RealKeithLee) October 23, 2018

My prayers are with you & your family @WWERomanReigns ❤️???? #ThankYouRoman — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) October 23, 2018

Just saw the @WWERomanReigns news. Absolutely heartbreaking. Roman is one of nicest guys I have ever met in this business and was a pleasure every time I had the pleasure to work with him. My best wishes to him! — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) October 23, 2018

Our job gives us the ability to portray larger than life characters who possess super human qualities and characteristics. After hearing his story it's very apparent that Joe Anoa'i is just as much of a superhero as "Roman Reigns" is.#ThankYouRoman — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) October 23, 2018

I'm overseas and I just heard the terrible news about @WWERomanReigns and his battle with Leukemia. Totally shocked. Uce, you are a tough bastard and a true fighter, and you will beat this.

Lots of love. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) October 23, 2018

An amazing human being, an incredible performer & a man I’m proud to be friends with. My thoughts & prayers are with you & your family. Get well soon, champ! #ThankYouRoman https://t.co/jL1Q5dVvzs — #WOKEN, yet #BROKEN, Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) October 23, 2018

He’s our locker room leader. He IS the business. He’ll be back. You got this, champ. #ThankYouRoman — Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) October 23, 2018

So many legends from the history of wrestling’s past also spoke out for their friend Roman Reigns after hearing the shocking news.

@WWERomanReigns My Family And I Are Thinking Of You And Are Keeping You In Our Prayers! We Are Here For You! ???????????????????????? — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) October 23, 2018

I just witnessed @WWERomanReigns give the most heart felt promo I’ve ever seen. Much respect to you Roman. #PrayforRoman #thankyouroman — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) October 23, 2018

The hashtag of #ThankYouRoman began trending on Twitter as wrestling personalities and fans began tweeting support to the multi-time champion.

Some fans are trying to say that this is all part of a storyline, but it is not. Roman Reigns revealed a full-on truth about him and his life. If you need more proof that this was real news and not part of an angle, just look at the faces of Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins in the photo above.

Roman Reigns has become the face of WWE over the past five years even though thousands of fans never wanted it to happen. Storylines and angles in professional wrestling are weird that way in that the good guys/girls aren’t always cheered and the bad guys/girls aren’t always booed. When it comes to real life, though, and the truth that Reigns is battling leukemia once again, everyone is on the same side and the support is heartfelt.