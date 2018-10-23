Iggy Azalea Posts Racy Bathrobe Photo Proving She Doesn’t Need To Wear Clothes To Look Great

The rapped showed off how she's living the high life with caviar infused champagne.

Iggy Azalea is showing that she doesn’t need to wear clothes to look great.

The rapper posted a racy photo on Instagram showing herself wearing nothing but a white bathrobe. The picture was a huge hit with fans, earning her thousands of shares and supportive comments.

“Stunning,” one person wrote.

The rapper was showing off “caviar infused champagne” in the series of two photos, which she called a “rich b**ch activity.”

The photo may serve more than a superficial purpose. Iggy Azalea has been utilizing her Instagram page to push her budding fashion career, including her work repping the line Fashion Nova. She has posted a number of photos — including some nude (though strategically covered to comply with Instagram’s “no nudity” rules) — but has come under fire a bit from fans who say she is focusing too much on modeling and not enough on her rap career. Iggy has reportedly been working on a new album that has been hit with several delays, leaving fans frustrated.

As Cosmopolitan noted, Iggy actually addressed the criticism this summer, posting a tweet saying that she has no control over the release of her album and that sharing racy photos with fans is a creative outlet.

“Say what you want about me posting pictures on instagram but honestly, it gives me something else creative i can focus on – when sometimes im in a dark place or i feel stagnant. Most days i want my project to drop, yesterday! but i dont get to make those choices.”

“and maybe its silly, but it really has been helping me lately to feel more postive and just keep my mind in a creative space constantly thinking of new visual things and color palates. Im really glad ive got something i can do without needing permission.”

The criticism came after Iggy had posted a photo showing herself wearing nothing but high-heeled boots that she was pitching for the fashion line. The focus on modeling — and particularly on getting attention with nude photos — upset some of her fans hoping to hear the new music that the rapper had been working on.

Those fans now get to enjoy both. While Iggy Azalea is still posting racy photos on Instagram wearing clothes for the fashion line, wearing very little, or somewhere in between like her bathrobe photo, she has also been putting out some new music. Her newest album, Survive the Summer, dropped just a few weeks after sparking the controversy.