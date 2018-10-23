Watch AEK Athens Vs. Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

In a matchup of champions who have struggled this season, Greek titlists AEK Athens host German giants Bayern Munich in a UEFA Champions League Group E showdown.

Two teams that won their domestic league titles least season but have struggled in the early stages of the 2018/2019 campaign will square off in Round Three of the UEFA Champions League group stage competition on Tuesday, when Bayern Munich — who won their first match in three weeks last Saturday, per Sports Mole — face AEK Athens in a game that will live stream from Olympic Stadium.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Tuesday’s AEK Athens vs. Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League Matchday Three clash, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern European Summer Time at 75,000-seat Olympic Stadium in Athens, Greece, on Tuesday, October 23. In Germany, kickoff will take place at 7 p.m. Central European Summer Time, while in the United Kingdom the live stream gets rolling at 6 p.m. British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can watch the game at 1 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 10 a.m. Pacific. In India, the Athens-Bayern match starts at 10:30 p.m.

Bayern has held a monopoly on the German Bundesliga championship for the past six seasons, but have not won the UEFA Champions League since 2013. So far in 2018, the German giant has played well below expectations, already losing twice on the domestic side, while in the Champions League they settled for a 1-1 draw against Dutch club Ajax after defeating Portugal’s Benfica in their opener, per FCTables.com. The 28-time champs currently sit fourth on the Bundesliga table.

While Bayern Munich have never faced AEK Athens, they have faced Greek clubs in Athens on three occasions, going away victorious every time, according to Bundesliga.com, and Bayern holds an unbeaten record against all Greek opposition, with seven wins and a pair of draws.

Belgium’s Viktor Klonaridis leads AEK Athens in scoring. Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Getty Images

To watch the AEK Athens vs. Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League Matchday Three showdown live stream online from Athens, access the streaming video provided by Watch TNT, or by downloading the Watch TNT app. Watch TNT also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Kitrinomavree vs. Die Bayern showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

But there is a way to watch the Champions League match stream live, for free, without a cable login. Fans should sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package, such as DirecTV Now, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. All of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial — and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that weeklong period, fans can watch Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League group stage game live stream for free.

Alternatively, fans can watch a live stream of the Greek Super League champs against the Bundesliga title-holders by accessing the streaming video provided by B/R Live, which will carry the game for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport will carry the live stream, while in in Greece, Cosmote Sport will carry the match. German fans can watch Bayern play in Greece via Sky Go Deutschland, and in Canada, fans watch the live stream with a subscription to DAZN. In India, Sony LIV will live stream the match. A list of live stream sources in numerous other countries around the world is available on LiveSoccerTV.