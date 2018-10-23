‘The Haunting Of Hill House’ Director To Take On Stephen King’s ‘The Shining’ Sequel

'Doctor Sleep' will tell the story of a grown-up Danny Torrance who is still battling the ghosts from the Overlook hotel.

Many horror fans have already checked out the eerie series The Haunting of Hill House on Netflix. For those who are now wondering what else they can binge on that has the same sort of vibe, news has just come in that sees the director taking on one of Stephen King’s novels, Doctor Sleep.

According to Business Insider, Mike Flanagan, who directed The Haunting of Hill House, has signed up to direct the sequel to Stephen King’s The Shining. Doctor Sleep is the 2013 novel released by King that tells the story of Danny Torrance who receives a settlement after the events that unfolded in The Shining. While released many years after The Shining (which was published in 1977), the book hit the New York Times Bestseller list and won the 2013 Bram Stoker Award for Best Novel.

Prior to taking on The Haunting of Hill House, Mike Flanagan had already dipped his toes into the horror genre with movies such as Gerald’s Game, Ouija: Origin of Evil, and Hush.

This announcement will likely sit well for Stephen King as he took to Twitter recently to praise Flanagan’s adaptation of The Haunting of Hill House, an adaptation from Shirley Jackson’s classic novel that was published in 1959.

“I don’t usually care for this kind of revisionism, but this is great,” King said in his tweet. “Close to a work of genius, really. I think Shirley Jackson would approve, but who knows for sure.”

THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE, revised and remodeled by Mike Flanagan. I don't usually care for this kind of revisionism, but this is great. Close to a work of genius, really. I think Shirley Jackson would approve, but who knows for sure. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 17, 2018

Business Insider lists actor Ewan McGregor in the role of the adult Danny Torrance. Danny is the son of Jack, who was played by Jack Nicholson in the 1980 adaptation of King’s The Shining. Doctor Sleep will reportedly carry on from the events of the original movie and how Danny learns to cope and adapt to them. In King’s novel, Danny also learns how to create “lockboxes” in his mind after some of the ghosts from the Overlook hotel continue to search for him.

The Haunting of Hill House is currently streaming globally on Netflix.

Netflix lists the following synopsis.

“The Haunting of Hill House is a modern reimagining of Shirley Jackson’s legendary novel of the same name, about five siblings who grew up in the most famous haunted house in America. Now adults, they’re reunited by the suicide of their youngest sister, which forces them to finally confront the ghosts of their own pasts… some which lurk in their minds… and some which may really be lurking in the shadows of the iconic Hill House.”

Doctor Sleep is slated for release in movie theaters on January 24, 2020.