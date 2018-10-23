Olivia Culpo Posts Sizzling Hot Beach Shot With Boyfriend Danny Amendola

The former Miss Universe look stunning as she lounges on the beach with her NFL star boyfriend.

Olivia Culpo has a new lounge pillow for the beach—and she’s not sharing it. The Model Squad star posted a stunning shot to Instagram which shows her lounging on the beach with boyfriend Danny Amendola.

Culpo, who is wearing a white bikini and gold hoop earrings in the new photo, is laying her head on the shirtless Miami Dolphins wide receiver’s stomach as he smiles at the camera. The brunette beauty captioned the pic with a cheeky joke about her “new and exclusive rock hard 6-pack ab pillow,” but made it clear that her NFL star boyfriend is not included.

Olivia Culpo is an avid Instagram user, but the new photo is a rare shot that features her famous boyfriend. The new photo comes just one month after the on-off couple confirmed they were officially back together after rumors that they rekindled their relationship while attending a friend’s wedding together over the summer.

Last month, Culpo, 26, posted a photo of herself and the 32-year-old NFL hunk on her Instagram story as they shared a smooch while in Miami. In another photo, the former Miss Universe referred to Amendola as “bae,” per People. The new beach photo makes it clear that Amendola and Culpo are in boyfriend-girlfriend mode.

While she’s known or her social media posts, Olivia Culpo recently told E! News that she wants to keep her romantic life private.

“That’s one area that I kept private. It can complicate things when you involve too many people, but I think it’s just you have to live your life and that’s my motto.”

Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola made their relationship official—by social media standards— in early 2016, but earlier this year they confirmed their split. A source told Us Weekly that the couple’s heavy travel schedule was the reason for their breakup in March. Meanwhile, Culpo tried to put a positive spin on things before the lovebirds reunited at a friend’s wedding in June.

“I think that breakups are very painful, but they’re a great thing because it allows you to put a mirror up to yourself and really figure out, ‘What do I need to work on? Where do I need to be a better person?’…I also think that being alone gives you an opportunity to fall in love with yourself.”

Olivia Culpo is not only in love with herself, but she seems to have found love with Danny Amendola once again. And she’s looking awfully comfortable on that ab pillow.