Sofia Richie Flaunts Assets & New Pink Hair On Instagram

Sofia Richie shared a new Instagram photo of herself with a new hairstyle, and fans are loving it. In the photo, the model posed with her dog as she looked at the camera with a hint of a smile. Many people commented on her hair, while others thought that it’s only a wig, not a permanent look. Sofia also wore a low-cut tank top, pink glossy lipstick, and a simple necklace. Her fans called her “Queen,” “Sooo beautiful,” and said “that hair is everything.”

The model has been in the news lately, as rumors swirl about her relationship with Scott Disick. Some even believe that Kourtney Kardashian is surprised the two are still together, detailed the Inquisitr.

Whatever the case, it appears Richie and Disick are together and happy still, regardless of what other people may be saying. There was an incident a couple of day ago, however, when the two reportedly stormed out of an event at Los Angeles, detailed the Hollywood Life. But that was due to billionaire Alkie David going on a foul-mouthed tirade against Scott, rather than a personal fight between the couple. In fact, the two looked happy when they arrived, and showed signs of affection.

A month ago, Sofia gave an interview and even discussed Disick, who had typically been a topic that was off-limits. This is what she said to the Sydney Morning Herald.

“We are best friends and that is mainly the strongest connection we have. We have always had that best friend connection and from there it has really worked out. I am so happy.”

And when asked about her aspirations, Richie described some interesting goals.

“I love modelling but my goal is to be a designer. That’s why it has been so great to work with [Australian brand] Windsor Smith too. I’ve loved being around them seeing what they do and they do it so well. Plus I love the shoes.”

Meanwhile, it’s likely that her relationship with Disick continues to be the source of rumors and speculation. After all, Scott has three kids with a Kardashian, which means he’s well known.

In other recent photos, Sofia has posed in a winter jacket, sweater, and even a bikini. Her over 9 million fans have been leaving nice comments on all the pictures, which feature the model with her usual hair color: brown with some highlights.

We’ll also have to wait and see if the pink hair in her new post is a wig or not.