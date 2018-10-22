Joanna Gaines Celebrates 15th Anniversary Of Magnolia With Sweet Tribute To Husband

It’s hard to believe that it has already been 15 years since Joanna Gaines and her husband Chip started their now booming business.

Though the couple has only been famous since 2013 when their hit show Fixer Upper started on HGTV, Joanna and Chip Gaines were working hard on building their brand. And earlier today, Joanna surprised fans by letting them know that it has actually already been 15 years since their dream first began. Along with a photo of the now infamous silos at Magnolia Market, the mother of five shared a sweet caption to celebrate the occasion while also thanking her husband for sticking by her side through it all.

“It all started with a dream that I jotted down on a legal pad back in 2003. Thank you Chip Carter for helping me turn what was on that piece of paper into a reality. These last fifteen years have been equal parts scary and exciting and there’s no one else I’d rather by my side than you @chipgaines”

So far, Joanna’s post has already earned her a ton of attention from her nearly 9 million followers in just a few short hours of the post going live. The photo has already amassed 166,000 likes in addition to 870 comments. Many fans commented to let the pair know that they’ve done an amazing job building their business while countless others couldn’t help but gush over what a cute couple they are.

“ALWAYS dream big! You have nothing to lose and everything to gain!”

“Congratulations. You are both amazing and thank you for sharing your love, talent, design journey and family with us. ❤️ from Brisbane, Australia,” another wrote.

“It must be cool to see such a big idea come to fruition! Congratulations! You are blessed,” one more follower commented.

And with the recent birth of their son Crew, Joanna and Chip certainly have had their hands full. As the Inquisitr shared a few weeks ago, Joanna, Chip, Crew, and their other kids — Drake, Emmie, Ella, and Duke took a trip to Albuquerque, New Mexico where Chip grew up.

Joanna shared a few photos of the sweet family trip, which she said that Chip surprised them with. In two of the posts from the getaway, the family got to experience the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta which features everything from hot air balloons to laser light shows to balloon competitions and more. Chip also shared a photo from the event and it’s easy to see that the family of seven had a great trip together.

Happy 15th anniversary, Magnolia!