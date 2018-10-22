‘Teen Mom OG’: Ryan Edwards’ Parents Fear He’ll Relapse On Drugs ‘Every Day,’ Despite Current Stint In Rehab

Ryan Edwards' parents spoke out about their son's addiction issues while filming 'Teen Mom OG' Season 8.

Ryan Edwards’ parents, Jennifer and Larry Edwards, will be seen reacting to the news of their son’s latest arrest during tonight’s new episode of Teen Mom OG.

In a sneak peek at tonight’s show shared by Us Weekly on October 22, Jennifer and Larry open up to their producer, Kiki, about what happened and admit to fearing their son will ultimately end up back on drugs.

“I mean you worry every day. You don’t know if there’s gonna be a trigger,” Jenifer tells Kiki, a co-executive producer of Teen Mom OG.

“In addiction, you just never know. You never know if today’s the day,” Larry added.

During an earlier season of Teen Mom OG, Ryan was seen seemingly spiraling out of control with his drug use before entering into rehab for the first time. Then, after nearly nodding out while driving himself and his now-wife, Mackenzie Standifer, to their wedding, Ryan came clean about his use of drugs.

In addition to his arrest this past July, Ryan was arrested in March 2018 for violating the probation he was put on as a result of a previous heroin possession charge.

Following Ryan’s arrest in July, his young son, nine-year-old Bentley, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Maci Bookout, questioned his father about Ryan’s whereabouts.

“I knew he knew, but I knew he needed to hear it from us and I told him the truth. I told him, ‘The most important thing is that your daddy’s clean.’ And he started crying. He gave me a big hug,” Ryan’s dad revealed. “I said, ‘Buddy, he’s going to be OK. He’s got us, and he’s going to be fine.'”

Over the summer, Maci appeared on Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry’s podcast, Coffee Convos, where she admitted to preferring Ryan behind bars. As she explained to her fellow Teen Mom star, she felt better when Ryan was incarcerated because she knew he would be safe, sober, and out of trouble — at least for the time being.

“I feel better that he is in jail because I know he’s safe there, if that makes sense,” Maci told Kailyn. “I know he’s not driving around. He’s not doing something that could potentially hurt him or an innocent person. So it sucks, crappy situation for everyone.”

To see more of Maci Bookout, Ryan Edwards, their families, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.