‘RHOC’ Cast Member Tamra Judge Slams ‘Debbie Downer’ Shannon Beador For Moping Over David Beador Divorce

Tamra Judge says Shannon Beador needed a little 'tough love' amid Season 13.

Tamra Judge reached her breaking point with Shannon Beador during a group trip to Jamaica during filming on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine on October 22, Judge labeled her longtime friend and co-star a “Debbie Downer” and said their tense moments on the island were the result of the much needed “tough love” she dealt to her.

“Shannon and I go through what I like to call a little tough love … Because she was really stuck in a place and she just needed to snap out of it,” Judge told the magazine. “I feel like she was just not moving forward. She was just always the Debbie Downer. Everywhere we went, she was very, ‘David did this and this happened and this happened.’ We’re on vacation, just have fun! We want you to have fun!”

Prior to the start of filming, Shannon revealed she and her husband had decided to call it quits on their marriage after 17 years and three children, including daughter Sophie, 17, and twins Stella and Adeline, 14.

“She was just having a hard time and I get it, but sometimes you know what? You just gotta force yourself to move forward,” Judge continued. “I think I kind of kicked her in the butt.”

Before the Beadors decided to end their marriage, David admitted to cheating on Shannon with another woman and for years, they attempted to mend their relationship through therapy.

During tonight’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Judge will be seen opening up to the cameras about her thoughts regarding Beador’s depressing behavior in Jamaica.

“I love Shannon to death, but the constant negativity and the constant dwelling on things that really don’t matter is tiresome to me,” Judge says in her cast confessional. “I can’t take this anymore. I’m like your punching bag, and it’s not happening this time.”

While Judge did her best to be a good friend to Beador, as well as a shoulder to cry on, she was dealing with her own set of very serious issues. As fans well know, Judge’s husband, Eddie Judge, is suffering from aFib and has undergone a number of scary heart procedures in recent months.

To see more of Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, and their co-stars, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.