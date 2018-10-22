‘Dancing With The Stars’ Spoilers: Week 5 Brings Disney Night, Dance Order Revealed Ahead Of Monday’s Show

It’s time for Disney Night on Season 27 of Dancing with the Stars and fans always love these performances. The pros and producers go all-out to create magical moments for this DWTS episode and new spoilers break down what viewers can expect.

As the Inquisitr previously detailed, there will be performances representing Disney films such as Pocahontas, Hercules, The Jungle Book, Incredibles 2, Mulan, The Little Mermaid, and other favorites. Last week’s show brought the stunning elimination of Tinashe and Brandon Armstrong, and DWTS fans are anxious to see if there’s another shocker coming Monday night.

The dance order can often provide some hints about which dancers looked strong in rehearsals during the week and Dancing with the Stars spoilers detailing the performance order for Week 5 has just emerged. George Pennacchio of ABC7 shared the details via Twitter and it’s shaping up to be a great show. It sounds as if there’s a fabulous opening number coming up and some fun features incorporated into many of the individual numbers.

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten will do their foxtrot first and viewers will see Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke dance their Viennese waltz second. DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold dance a Charleston third, which isn’t necessarily a great spot to get, and Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe will do their jazz dance fourth.

“Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson got the fifth spot of Monday’s show with a jive and Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber will dance their jazz performance sixth. John Schneider and Emma Slater will do their quickstep seventh, followed by Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess dancing the waltz ninth.

The final spot of the night, which is almost always a key and desirable position to snag, goes to Milo Manheim and Witney Carson for their quickstep. As PureDWTS notes, this is great news for Milo and Witney, and it should be a good sign for Alexis and Alan to dance first.

The site also speculates that Joe and Jenna may well be sticking around again since they got a position that should open the top of the second hour – typically another desirable spot in the order. If Joe and Jenna did receive enough votes after last week’s show to overcome any challenges they have with this week’s score and avoid elimination, PureDWTS suspects that either Alexis and Alan or Bobby and Sharna could be in trouble.

Is it finally Joe Amabile and Jenna Johnson’s turn to hang up their dance shoes or will their Bachelor fans step up with enough votes again to send someone else packing? Which Disney dance will win the high score of the night? Dancing with the Stars spoilers hint that the Week 5 show airing on ABC on Monday, October 22, will be a great one and fans can’t wait to check it out.