‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9: Episode 3 Brings Us One Step Closer To Finding Out Who Is Flying The Helicopters

A fan also spots a potential link between Anne and Heath.

While fans have been concentrating on when Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) will be making his departure from Season 9 of The Walking Dead, AMC decided to tease fans in Episode 3 with more information about Anne/Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) and those random helicopters that have been appearing.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 3 (titled “Warning Sings”) of The Walking Dead‘s Season 9. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Episode 3 of The Walking Dead Season 9 saw Anne and Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) in a bit of a sticky situation when Anne was implicated in the case of the missing Saviors and Rick had to account for her whereabouts overnight. Gabriel lied about being with her all night while they were on watch duties, even though it becomes apparent that he couldn’t vouch for her the entire time.

Then, when Anne disappears again overnight, Father Gabriel decides to follow her in order to find out the truth.

And, this is exactly where AMC chose to reveal a little more about Anne and her involvement with the helicopters that have been seen occasionally flying overhead.

So far, viewers know very little about who is flying the helicopter — or helicopters — other than that Anne has some sort of involvement with them. Many viewers who have read the comics that AMC’s The Walking Dead is based on are convinced that Anne and the helicopter are linked to the Commonwealth establishment that hasn’t been definitely seen yet in the TV series.

Episode 3, however, gave viewers a tasty little tidbit in regard to this mystery when Anne sneaked out and made radio contact with whoever owns the helicopter.

“It’s Jadis,” Anne says into the walkie-talkie, using her old moniker. “I know you’re in range, I saw the helicopter last night.”

A man answers Anne and they have a conversation about something they refer to as “A” and “B.” Once again, the mysterious letter A is mentioned and viewers are left wondering if Anne is somehow tied to all of the other instances of this letter appearing across many seasons of The Walking Dead.

However, it is later discovered that these letters likely refer to humans after Gabriel confronts Anne about who she was talking to and they discuss the fact that Anne had been trading people for supplies back when she was Jadis and the leader of her junkpile group.

According to Business Insider, while viewers still don’t know much about Anne and the helicopter group, Pollyanna McIntosh was relieved to finally have the secret out in the open that she was trading people.

“I felt, ‘Thank God everyone else knows because I’ve known for ages!'” McIntosh revealed during Talking Dead.

“I mean I figured, I kind of figured it out. That’s the backstory I decided, and thank God it was right.”

As for who this group is and how it will impact future episodes of The Walking Dead, Pollyanna didn’t have much to reveal.

As Comic Book points out, fans are wondering if Heath (Corey Hawkins) was taken by this mysterious group after eagle-eyed fans spotted Heath’s van in the junkyard. However, it is likely fans will just have to wait until AMC reveals more about this group in upcoming episodes of The Walking Dead.

So that means that Jadis took Heath and traded him???? Which was about to happen to negan back in season 8? this makes sense now #thewalkingdead #livetweet pic.twitter.com/MIoiIkAWc3 — Julian Cannon????(maybe) @RICC 2018 (@julianexcalibur) October 22, 2018

Season 9 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 4 (titled “The Obliged”) on Sunday, October 28, at 9/8c. AMC lists the following synopsis for this episode.