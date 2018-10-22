Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Shares A Super-Sexy Picture From ‘Sports Illustrated’ Photoshoot

Model Camille Kostek is becoming more and more popular on Instagram, thanks to her amazing looks, affiliation with Rob Gronkowski and, of course, her interaction with her fans.

The 26-year-old stunner is super active on Instagram and makes sure to post something interesting everyday – from sexy photographs to interesting videos, to plenty of Instagram stories, Camille Kostek is totally killing it on her social media.

The model recently shared a picture of herself from her Sports Illustrated 2018 photoshoot, wherein she displays her jaw-dropping curves and well-toned thighs, and to her fans’ delight, she is wearing a barely-there bikini which flashes plenty of underboob. Within an hour, the photo garnered more than 20,000 likes and her fans left a lot of love-filled comments on her picture.

But more than the picture itself, it was the caption which really appealed to people. Camille shared with her fans how modelling had always been her biggest dream in life, but the shape and size of her body worked against her in the industry for many years.

However, with consistency and determination, she had her debut photoshoot with the prestigious Sports Illustrated magazine with the same body which was earlier rejected by many modelling agencies. She posted the picture as a motivation for other women and told them to be themselves irrespective of everything.

“I’m going to continue standing tall and posing proud for my girls to embody all that they are. We are all capable of truly anything and I’m a firm believer that if you hustle with heart, your timing will all make sense.”

She also expressed how excited she is to finally become a model and said that she cannot shake the “euphoric” feeling away.

Fans and followers appreciated Camille for her resilience and commitment and simultaneously praised her for her sexiness.

“Yesss so proud of you!! @camillekostek you embrace so much character,” one of her fans wrote on the post. While another fan wrote that Rob Gronkowski is a very lucky man to have such a sexy girlfriend.

“Your body is like art to me. Perfect and beautiful!” another follower commented on her picture.

The former New England Patriots cheerleader has also been selected as one of the two winners for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 rookie class.

Upon winning the title, Camille told Sports Illustrated Magazine in an interview that being active on Instagram has changed her life even though she was a bit hesitant about sharing everything on social media in the beginning. She added that her fans’ comments matter a lot to her.