Watch Orlando Magic Vs. Boston Celtics Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch NBA East Matchup Online

The Boston Celtics look for their third win in four games as they host the 1-2 Orlando Magic in an NBA East matchup Monday night.

The Boston Celtics, the team that entered the 2018/2019 NBA season heavily favored to win the Eastern Conference, according to The Sporting News, are off to a somewhat tentative start with a close win over the New York Knicks on Saturday following a loss to their chief rival for the conference top spot, the Toronto Raptors. But Boston returns home looking for a third win in four games Monday night when they square off against the 1-2 Orlando Magic in a game that will live stream from Beantown.

The game will be a rare home contest for the Celtics who play only four home games out of their first 13 contests in the opening four weeks of the new NBA season, according to the Boston sports site Wicked Local. In fact, the Celtics will not enjoy the luxury of back-to-back home games until just before Thanksgiving, making a victory on Monday over Orlando even more crucial.

The Celtics will be without center Aron Baynes, who will miss the Orlando game on Monday with a hamstring strain, according to the Celtics’ official Twitter account. Forward Marcus Morris is also questionable with “knee soreness,” MassLive Celtics beat reporter Tom Westerholm revealed on his Twitter feed.

The Magic’s Evan Fournier is coming off a 31-point performance against the 76ers as his team faces Boston. Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics Eastern Conference early-season Monday night matchup, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The NBA East meeting gets underway at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at 19,500-seat TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on Monday, October 22. That start time is 4:30 p.m. in the Pacific time zone. In the United Kingdom, that tipoff time will be 12:30 a.m. British Summer Time on Tuesday morning, October 23.

Celtics sophomore Jayson Tatum has averaged 21 points over Boston’s first three games, per Basketball Reference stats, after putting up 13.9 per game in his rookie season.

“I’m a lot more comfortable than I would have (been) last year,” Tatum told NBA.com on Saturday. “I think it just gets easier with time and as you play more games and get more relaxed.”

Also on Saturday, Boston star guard Kyrie Irving reaffirmed that he plans to re-sign with the Celtics following this season, dispelling rumors that the New Jersey native would head to New York to join the Knicks, according to Wicked Local.

“Thinking about who we have and the future and what we’re set up for,” Irving said. “For me, it was, where I am in age, and how I envision my career going, kind of the lineage of guys that have come before me in the Boston Celtics, it’s something that I wanted to be a part of.”

Watch a preview of the Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics Monday night NBA East game in the video below, courtesy of NESN.

To watch a free live stream of the Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics NBA Eastern Conference showdown, log in to NBC Sports Boston, the online platform offered by the NBC Sports regional networks, or Fox Sports Florida, provided by the regional Fox Sports outlet. Note that both NBC Sports Boston and Fox Sports Florida require login credentials from a cable or satellite provider.

But there is a way to watch the pivotal Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics NBA game with a free live stream but without a cable subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of one of the “over the top” streaming TV packages, such as Sling TV, or YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All of those services require credit card information and will charge subscription fees. But they each offer a seven-day free trial period, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that weeklong trial, fans can watch the Magic vs. Celtics game, the fourth of the new NBA campaign for both teams, live stream for free.

To watch the Magic-Celtics game live stream in the United Kingdom, the best and only option is NBA League Pass, which carries a subscription fee — though for the first week of the 2018-2019 NBA Season, all games, including the Orlando-Boston matchup, will be offered for free.