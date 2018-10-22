Amy Schumer Is Pregnant! Comedian Announces She’s Expecting Her First Child

The comedian enlisted a friend and reporter to help her announce the news in a fun way.

Comedian Amy Schumer is pregnant with her first child and announced the news in typical Schumer fashion, People is reporting. Technically, Schumer’s friend Jessica Yellin, a reporter and head of the organization News Not Noise, was the one to break the news to the public via her Instagram story. Schumer is a prominent supporter of the News Not Noise organization, and decided to use Yellin’s platform to release the news.

“I wanted to share some news from our community, maybe it’s noise but it’s happy noise,” Yellin said. “So I’m not in the business of making voting recommendations, but these are the recommendations of Amy Schumer, one of the most consistent and earliest supporters of News Not Noise. Now read all the way to the bottom, you’ll see there’s some news down there. Congratulations, Amy.”

Pictured is a list of congressional and gubernatorial candidates that Schumer supports that she appears to have made on the Notes app on her phone. Schumer signed the list with a simple “I’m pregnant-Amy Schumer.” While Schumer has yet to release an official statement to the press, she definitely is having fun sending out hints, such as a picture that she uploaded on Instagram of Prince Harry and a pregnant Meghan Markle holding her bump — with Schumer and her husband’s faces photoshopped onto their bodies.

Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer, have been facing pregnancy rumors for a while. People had speculated that Schumer and Fischer tied the knot on February 13 after only a few months of dating due to her getting pregnant. She clarified that she was not pregnant on social media after the news of her wedding was announced. Schumer and Fischer’s relationship reportedly started in November 2017, and they quickly decided to get married in Malibu, California. The ceremony was attended by many familiar faces such as Jennifer Aniston, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Lawrence, Chelsea Handler, Larry David, and David Spade.

A source told Us Weekly that Schumer sent out casual wedding invitations via text message a mere two days before the ceremony, so it makes sense that the funny gal decided to announce she was expecting in a similar, nonchalant manner. Rumors swirled again about a potential pregnancy in July after she posted a photo on Instagram of her gesturing towards her stomach with the caption “cookin somethin up.” She later clarified she was referring to her new body positive clothing line.

Though there have been many false alarms in the past, it’s been confirmed that this time around the news is legit.