‘Vanderpump Rules’: Brittany Cartwright Posts Swimsuit Photo, Poses In Belly Shirt After Weight Loss

Brittany Cartwright is looking great as she prepares for 2019 wedding.

Brittany Cartwright continues to show off her impressive weight loss as she and fiance Jax Taylor prepare for their 2019 wedding.

Over the weekend, the Vanderpump Rules cast member shared a number of photos of herself on Instagram, as well as several stories, and in a couple of the images, her weight loss was quite evident. Most recently, while promoting a pair of sunglasses, Cartwright shared a series of photos, one of which featured the reality star in a bathing suit and black cover and another where she was showing off her assets in a yellow one-piece with blue stars.

Before her bathing suit posts, Cartwright shared side-by-side photos of herself wearing a little black dress while attending the movie premiere for Halloween in Los Angeles.

“Double Trouble,” she wrote in the caption as she showed off her waistline.

Cartwright also showed off her weight loss in an Instagram story shared on Sunday afternoon which included an image of Cartwright standing beside a friend while wearing a pair of tight black workout pants and a blue belly shirt.

After traveling to Brittany Cartwright’s hometown in Kentucky at the end of 2016 to film their spinoff series, Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, Cartwright and Jax Taylor put on a bunch of added weight. Luckily, however, the pair ultimately returned to their healthy diet and exercise routine and have since dropped the extra pounds.

Over the summer, after giving fans their first look at her impressive bikini body on Instagram, Brittany Cartwright spoke to E! News about the weight loss progress she and Jax Taylor had made.

“For me running is everything. Interval training really helped jumpstart my weight loss. I also started going to classes at Sweat Garage and it helped to keep me focused and have direction instead of trying to go to the gym and workout on my own,” Cartwright explained. “I try to eat clean for the most part, eating salads cooking a lot of baked chicken and vegetables at home, but I love my cheat days I just make sure I have them in moderation now.”

“I am so so proud of Jax. He has also lost a lot of weight and it is so great to have someone by your side helping you through your journey,” she added.

Brittany Cartwright and her fiance, Jax Taylor, will return to Bravo TV with their co-stars later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 7. No word yet on whether or not their spinoff, Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, will be renewed for a second season.